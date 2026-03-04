EGGS UP GRILL ACCELERATES GROWTH THROUGH MULTI-UNIT PARTNERSHIP WITH METZ GROUP

Metz Group exemplifies the experienced multi-unit partners Eggs Up Grill is connecting with at MUFC this month at Booth #2141

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs Up Grill , the fastest-growing "better breakfast" restaurant franchise in the country, has entered into a multi-unit franchise partnership with Metz Group, a family-owned restaurant organization with deep hospitality roots, marking a significant step in the brand's expansion with experienced multi-unit operators.

The agreement brings together Eggs Up Grill and Metz Group, a company founded on family values and long-term brand building, with companies like Ruth's Chris Steak House, Dunkin, Chick-fil-A and TGI Fridays. The partnership reflects Metz Group's years-long search for the right growth brand and its confidence in Eggs Up Grill's positioning in the daytime dining category.

"Metz Group represents exactly the kind of partner we look for as we grow," said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. "They understand the importance of culture and hospitality and bring decades of restaurant experience with a community-first mindset. Their confidence in Eggs Up Grill is a significant validation point of the strength of our brand and our ability to grow with sophisticated multi-unit operators."

Metz Group began evaluating growth brands in 2018 and resumed expansion efforts following the pandemic. The group was drawn to Eggs Up Grill's ability to fill a gap in the breakfast and lunch segment while offering a scalable and people-first operating model. Combining extensive restaurant experience across its leadership team with a family-driven approach, Metz Group brings a hospitality-focused mindset to the partnership.

"We have been intentional about finding a brand that aligns with who we are and how we operate," said Rick Sell, VP of Operations at Metz Group. "Eggs Up Grill hits a sweet spot in the breakfast space. It is not trying to be a diner or compete with legacy chains, and that creates a clear opportunity. The daytime-only model, strong culture and support system made this a natural multi-unit decision for us."

Eggs Up Grill will be attending the upcoming Multi-Unit Franchise Conference, where they will connect with industry leaders and share insights on strategic growth and multi-unit development.

Eggs Up Grill remains focused on delivering an affordable friendly daytime dining experience while supporting franchise partners through operational innovation. To learn more, visit https://eggsupgrillfranchise.com .

For more information about Eggs Up Grill, visit https://eggsupgrill.com .

About Eggs Up Grill

Founded in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill is a daytime restaurant franchise brand serving breakfast, brunch and lunch for more than 25 years. As "home to the whole neighborhood," the brand operates more than 100 locations nationwide, with more than 90 additional units in development or committed to open. Eggs Up Grill has earned repeated recognition across leading franchise rankings, including designation as a Most Profitable Franchise by Franchise Business Review and inclusion on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®.

