EGGS UP GRILL SIGNS FIVE-UNIT DEAL AS HOUSTON EMERGES AS KEY GROWTH MARKET

Strategic multi-unit deal strengthens Eggs Up Grill's footprint in high-growth Houston market

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs Up Grill , the fastest-growing "better breakfast" restaurant franchise in the country and consistently the neighborhood's favorite breakfast and lunch cafe, has entered into a five-unit development agreement with Texas franchise partners Louis and Lisa Jones as part of its continued targeted expansion in the Houston market.

"Eggs Up Grill stood out to us as a smart investment with a clear path for growth and scalability," said Louis Jones, who brings to the partnership. "The daytime-only model, brand support and culture made this a natural multi-unit decision for us. Houston's continued growth and diverse communities create strong demand for neighborhood breakfast and lunch concepts like this, and we are excited to be part of the expansion."

The five-unit agreement marks a major step in Eggs Up Grill's Houston expansion and sets the stage for the Joneses' multi-unit development plan. Combining Louis's restaurant operations background with Lisa's financial expertise, they bring a well-rounded, people-first approach that makes them a perfect fit for Eggs Up Grill's rapidly expanding network. The Joneses first enjoyed the brand while visiting Myrtle Beach, and Louis has since made it a recurring stop on his annual golf trips.

Houston's continued population growth, diverse economy and strong demand for neighborhood dining concepts make the market a strategic priority for Eggs Up Grill's ongoing development efforts. Beyond the Joneses' commitment and a fellow franchisee's north Houston area expansion the brand is targeting key Houston submarkets and surrounding communities as part of its broader Texas growth plan.

"Louis and Lisa bring deep community values to this partnership, and their commitment reflects the strength of our development strategy in Houston and across Texas," said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. "We see tremendous opportunity in Houston and throughout the region as we work with multi-unit operators who can grow with the brand while offering guests great tasting food and beverages with the Eggs Up Grill Promise of Everything to Make You Smile."

In addition to Houston, Eggs Up Grill continues to pursue expansion opportunities across Texas, including Dallas-Fort Worth , Central Texas, San Antonio and other markets throughout the state. The brand's simplified restaurant format and daytime-only operations continue to resonate with franchise groups seeking scalable concepts.

Eggs Up Grill remains focused on delivering an affordable friendly daytime dining experience while supporting franchise partners through operational innovation. The brand is actively seeking growth-oriented franchise partners in Houston and across Texas. To learn more, visit https://eggsupgrillfranchise.com .

For more information about Eggs Up Grill, visit https://eggsupgrill.com .

About Eggs Up Grill

Founded in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill is a daytime restaurant franchise brand serving breakfast, brunch and lunch for more than 25 years. As "home to the whole neighborhood," the brand operates more than 100 locations nationwide, with more than 90 additional units in development or committed to open. Eggs Up Grill has earned repeated recognition across leading franchise rankings, including designation as a Most Profitable Franchise by Franchise Business Review and inclusion on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®.

