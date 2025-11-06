Eggs Up Grill Continues National Growth With Strong Traffic Gains, New Deals and Industry Recognition in Q3

Record sales momentum, expansion into new markets and multiple national awards highlight another high-performing quarter for the neighborhood breakfast franchise

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs Up Grill , a neighborhood favorite and the fastest-growing "better breakfast" restaurant franchise in the country, is continuing its rapid nationwide growth with a record-setting third quarter marked by strong dine-in traffic, new market expansion and multiple national industry honors.

The brand opened three new restaurants during Q3 in Kingsport and Clarksville, Tennessee, and Laurens, South Carolina, surpassing 100 locations open nationwide. Additionally this year, six new franchise agreements and four multi-unit development agreements have been signed, including a deal that will introduce Eggs Up Grill to Delaware, extending the brand's reach across the Mid-Atlantic. With those new agreements signed between new and existing franchisees and 12 openings so far this year, the strong quarter put Eggs Up Grill on pace for another record-breaking year.

"When we discovered Eggs Up Grill, we knew it was a perfect fit for our community, so bringing the first location to Delaware was an easy decision," said Sivajirao Vijayakumar, new multi-unit franchisee with Eggs Up Grill in Delaware. "The brand's daytime model, culture of genuine hospitality and compelling financial potential make it stand out in the restaurant space. We can't wait to introduce a place to our community where our neighbors can gather, eat well and start their day with a smile."

Eggs Up Grill's development success comes alongside continued sales strength and growing consumer demand. Q3 marked the brand's 19th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales bolstered by continued positive dine-in traffic comps—an exceptional streak within the family dining segment. August delivered the strongest dine-in growth in the brand's history, underscoring its position among the industry's fastest-growing concepts.

Eggs Up Grill's strong year-to-date performance also drew attention from leading franchise and restaurant publications, with several major honors announced during the third quarter. The brand earned Franchise Business Review's 2025 Satisfaction Award and inclusion on its Most Profitable Franchises list, as well as placement on the Franchise Times Top 400 and Nation's Restaurant News 100 Emerging Restaurant Chains. Director of Product Development Dustin Ellis was additionally named among the Top Movers & Shakers in Catering Innovation for his leadership in expanding the brand's off-premise and catering programs.

To further strengthen its system, Eggs Up Grill is investing in both its people and its franchise community. The promotion of Julie Krupa to Vice President of Real Estate and Development reflects Eggs Up Grill's commitment to growing internal talent and advancing restaurant design to improve efficiency, elevate the guest experience and give franchise partners greater flexibility and opportunity. In addition, a new financing partnership with ApplePie Capital will help streamline the ability for multi-unit franchisees to reinvest and open new locations, fueling continued expansion in 2026.

"This year has been a defining one for Eggs Up Grill, and Q3 was no exception to our impressive track record in 2025," said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. "Crossing the 100-location milestone and achieving one of our best sales quarters ever is a testament to the strength of our model and the passion of our people – both our franchise partners and our Brand Team. Our relentless focus on improving the experience of our customers and our franchise owners is what drives guest satisfaction, builds loyalty and delivers results that make Eggs Up Grill one of the smartest investments in the restaurant industry today."

With more than 185 restaurants open, in development or committed to open, Eggs Up Grill's results prove it is a unique player in the daytime café category. With a best-in-class franchisee support system, simplified operations and robust financial results, the brand is powered by a unique friendly culture of service and community.

