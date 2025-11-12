Eggs Up Grill Targets Atlanta Metro and More Key Georgia Markets for Continued Franchise Expansion, with More Than 25 Territories Available

Nationwide success and a strong existing Georgia footprint create an ideal opportunity for continued growth in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs Up Grill , a neighborhood favorite and the fastest-growing "better breakfast" restaurant franchise in the country, announced today a major expansion push into the Atlanta market, where more than 25 territories are available for development beyond the brand's 15 restaurants already operating across Georgia. Amid record-breaking nationwide growth, the brand is inviting multi-unit operators and local entrepreneurs to join its growing franchise community and bring the beloved breakfast, brunch and lunch concept to more neighborhoods.

Fueled by consistent positive guest counts, a 40 percent increase in average restaurant volumes since 2019, and 19 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth, Eggs Up Grill has nearly doubled in size while maintaining industry-leading unit-level economics. With an average unit volume exceeding $1.5 million* and best-in-class food and labor costs that deliver strong margins for franchisees, the brand continues to attract operators seeking a proven model for growth. Eggs Up Grill's continued expansion in Atlanta will support its rapidly growing national footprint and further strengthen its presence in Georgia.

"Atlanta represents a unique opportunity for Eggs Up Grill to deepen our roots in a state where the brand is already well loved," said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. "This expansion marks another step in building a network of neighborhood restaurants where families and franchise owners can thrive together. For entrepreneurs, it's a chance to invest in a proven model that balances strong financial performance with a brand that people trust and embrace."

Part of the brand's success lies in its approachable menu and inviting, neighborhood feel. With average check totals under $15, Eggs Up Grill's affordable pricing encourages frequent visits from families, professionals and weekend brunch enthusiasts alike. The daytime-only hours also appeal to franchisees seeking work-life balance, with no late nights required.

The Greater Atlanta area's diverse communities, booming suburban development and robust small-business economy create ideal conditions for scalable restaurant growth. According to the Atlanta Regional Commission , the metro area added roughly 65,000 new residents in the past year, ranking among the nation's fastest-growing regions. Its expanding suburbs and established commuter culture create strong demand for a convenient and affordable breakfast and lunch destination, positioning Eggs Up Grill for rapid development in the market.

"With Eggs Up Grill, I've seen firsthand how a franchise can become more than just a restaurant," said Antwan Aiken, franchisee of Eggs Up Grill, Morrow. "After years of operating multiple sandwich franchise restaurants across metro Atlanta, I was drawn to Eggs Up Grill's strong economics and its focus on people, whether guests or team members. We're offering jobs, creating a gathering space and building a reputation in our community that people respect and value. The franchisee community feels like family, and that support has been key to our success in Morrow."

Eggs Up Grill is currently targeting initial development in high-growth neighborhoods, including Gainesville, Lawrenceville, Newnan, Douglasville, Cartersville, Athens, Columbus and more.

Known for serving up smiles from sunup through lunch, Eggs Up Grill is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering fan favorites like omelets, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, bowls, mimosas and more, making it a convenient new go-to for families, professionals and weekend brunchers.

About Eggs Up Grill

Founded in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill has been serving smiles for over 25 years. From the first sip of freshly brewed coffee to the last bite of a hearty breakfast or lunch, our welcoming atmosphere and attentive service make every visit feel like coming home. As "neighbors serving neighbors," we proudly serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a full menu throughout our hours of operation.

Eggs Up Grill's business model is designed to create smiles not just for guests but for our Franchise Partners as well. Ranked the No. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® for four consecutive years and a Most Profitable Franchise by Franchise Business Review, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth and actively seeking both seasoned and first-time franchise partners. With more than 100 locations currently in operation and over 85 more under development or committed to open, the brand is poised for continued success.

