Eggy Party Launches Globally on February 23 alongside the New Stellar Encounter Season

News provided by

NetEase Games

22 Feb, 2024, 02:00 ET

The Eggies are about to become worldwide sensations, as Eggy Party finally has its global launch in 2024.

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Games is proud to announce that its multiplayer party game Eggy Party will have its global launch on February 23, 2024, bringing the Eggies to more countries than ever before.

Eggy Party will launch globally on Android & iOS devices on February 23, 2024
Eggy Party is an engaging multiplayer party game for mobile devices where you compete with friends to overcome obstacles and survive thrilling minigames, aiming to be the last one standing.  The Eggies reside on Eggy Island in the Eggyverse, where you can participate in all kinds of fun attractions and team up with friends to play games together, or unleash your creativity by crafting and sharing custom stages for others to experience in the Eggy Workshop.

To download Eggy Party: https://u5naxx1ena.onelink.me/zi1Y/4fbbamb7

Eggy Party will launch globally on Android & iOS devices on February 23, 2024 in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, other countries in North & South America, Europe, and the MENA region.

At launch, Eggy Party will be playable in English and Spanish, as well as newly added languages, including German, Portuguese, French, and Arabic.

As it has already launched in SEA on September 2023, the game developed a strong presence in regions like Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, as it held the top spot in the free chart in Indonesia for over a month. The game has also found popularity in various offline events throughout Southeast Asia, creating a dedicated player base in the region.

In China, Eggy Party has reached over 100 million monthly active users and received 100 million pieces of user-generated content.

Eggy Party's global launch will also coincide with its latest seasonal event – Stellar Encounter, which allows Eggies to experience the wonders of the final frontier, including new stages, unique outfits, a map creation contest, and a crossover event with  Beanie's Daily.

"2024 is going to be a massive year for Eggy Party, as the game is spreading to millions of people in countries worldwide. " Stated Matt Liu, Head of NetEase Games Overseas Publishing. "We look forward to having more players join the Eggyverse and share the fun!"

Make sure to check out Eggy Party during its global launch and follow the game's social media channels for more information.

SOURCE NetEase Games

