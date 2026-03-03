EGI Battery Announces Successful Close of $10 Million Seed Round

Funding to Accelerate U.S. Advanced Battery Manufacturing.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EGI Battery Inc., a U.S.-based advanced battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced the successful close of a $10 million seed financing round led by TSV Capital and supported by several prominent U.S. family offices. The new capital will accelerate the company's manufacturing scale-up, commercial expansion, and continued development of high-performance batteries for aerospace, uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), robotics, and critical infrastructure applications.

"We are thrilled to welcome TSV Capital and our new family office partners as investors in EGI Battery," said Tom McGuckin, CEO and Founder of EGI Battery Inc. "This funding validates both the strength of our technology and the urgency of the market demand for secure, domestically designed and manufactured batteries. With this support, we are advancing Michigan-based manufacturing operations to execute our 2026 commercial plan."

Eugene Zhang, Founding Partner at TSV Capital (TSCV) added, "EGI represents exactly the kind of founder-led, technically rigorous company we look to back at TSVC. Advanced batteries are foundational to aerospace, robotics, UAS, and critical infrastructure. Building this capability domestically is not only a market opportunity — it's a strategic imperative. We are proud to support the EGI team as they scale U.S.-based manufacturing with a resilient supply chain."

Fast Track to Advance U.S. Battery Manufacturing

This seed round will fund:

EGI's Zeeb Campus expansion and operational readiness for manufacturing.

Continued engineering and product development for commercial battery clients and qualified government battery design programs.

Strengthening domestic supply chain partnerships and progressing toward NDAA compliance with transparency into a non-China material supply chain.

EGI is executing a U.S.-based industrialization roadmap centered on scalable production, a secure domestic supply chain, and rigorous quality standards, including ISO 9001 and AS9100 certification targets. Through development of its production workflows at the Zeeb manufacturing campus, EGI is targeting at least 95% NDAA-compliant materials by cost in 2028, reinforcing a commitment to resilient, trusted domestic energy solutions and long-term U.S. commercialization.

About EGI Battery Inc.

EGI Battery Inc. is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, advancing America's next generation of battery design and manufacturing. Led by an experienced team of battery industry veterans, the Company develops and produces high-performance lithium-ion batteries for dual-use aerospace, unmanned systems, robotics, and emerging mission-critical applications. EGI Battery maintains a performance-driven and production-ready technology roadmap and is actively advancing intellectual property and manufacturing capabilities to meet industry demand in the United States.

For more information, visit: www.egibattery.com



Media Contact

Adam S. Carpenter

Senior Director of Marketing

EGI Battery

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EGI Battery Inc.