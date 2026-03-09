EGI Battery Establishes Future Home of Advanced Battery Manufacturing in Michigan

Ann Arbor campus anchors U.S. scale-up strategy addressing American battery needs.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EGI Battery Inc. (EGI), a U.S.-based advanced lithium-ion battery manufacturer, today announced the establishment of its first American battery manufacturing campus at 300 North Zeeb Road in Ann Arbor, Michigan, marking a major milestone in the company's commercial scale-up and domestic battery production strategy.

Mark Smith (left) Thomas McGuckin (right)

The Ann Arbor facility positions EGI to deliver high-performance, NDAA-aligned (National Defense Authorization Act) lithium-ion pouch cell batteries that will power drones, electric aviation, aerospace, and emerging technologies like humanoid robotics.

"The Zeeb Campus represents the operational foundation of EGI's long-term manufacturing strategy," said Thomas McGuckin, CEO and Founder of EGI Battery. "We are building scalable, high-yield production capabilities in Michigan to serve mission-critical industries that require a secure supply chain for domestically manufactured batteries. Our phased expansion model allows us to expand production capacity responsibly while maintaining performance, safety, and product quality leadership."

Scalable Manufacturing in Ann Arbor, MI

The first footprint of the Zeeb Campus includes approximately 15,000 square feet dedicated to initial manufacturing and laboratory operations, with 5,000 square feet of office space, and access to 130,000 square feet of total building capacity to support long-term expansion. The facility has been designed from the outset in a phased scale-up model that allows EGI to expand production in measured, performance-driven stages. Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) is targeted by the end of Q1 2026, with Start of Production (SOP) expected in Q3 2026.

Phase 1 deployment focuses on electrolyte filling, aging, sealing, folding, formation, and grading operations. The initial production line is designed for 1 part per minute (ppm) filling and formation throughput, supporting up to 300,000 cells annually at full three-shift operation—equivalent to approximately 40 megawatt hours (MWh) of annual capacity. The 40 MWh capacity target is calculated using EGI's leading commercial NMC lithium-ion pouch cell built for both Class-1 and Class-2 drones with 35 amp hour (Ah) capacity.

Phase 2 expansion, beginning in 2027, will vertically integrate additional core processes to include all stages from electrode making to cell assembly and final formation. Upon completion, throughput is expected to reach 2 ppm and support up to 600,000 cells annually for approximately 80 MWh of annual capacity.

At full-ramp and three-shift operation, the Zeeb Campus is projected to support approximately 100 total job positions by 2028.

Advanced Technology Platform

EGI designs and manufactures advanced battery cells using a technology portfolio that includes silicon-enhanced and graphite anodes as well as application-specific, client-bespoke battery formats designed to OEM system requirements. By combining a modular manufacturing strategy with advanced cell chemistry and format flexibility, EGI is building a U.S.-base of operations that addresses mission-critical market need through high-performance scalable production that is domestically secure.

NDAA-Aligned Manufacturing

Rather than measuring domestic content by percentage alone, EGI's strategy prioritizes NDAA compliance to align with aerospace and defense procurement requirements.

Mark Smith, CEO of MI-HQ, stated: "We are proud to support EGI's growth in Ann Arbor. Their advanced manufacturing strategy strengthens Michigan's role in next-generation industrial battery innovation."

The company maintains a U.S.-based industrialization roadmap focused on scalable production, high-yield manufacturing, and secure supply chains. EGI is building their Zeeb Campus and workflows to comply with ISO 9001 and AS9100 quality certifications while ensuring at least 95% NDAA-compliant materials by cost in 2028.

About EGI Battery

EGI Battery, Inc. is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, advancing America's next generation of battery design and manufacturing. Led by an experienced team of battery industry veterans, the company develops and produces high-performance lithium-ion batteries for dual-use aerospace, uncrewed aerial systems, robotics, and emerging mission-critical applications. The Company works closely with battery pack integrators, module builders and directly with OEM users maintaining a performance-driven and production-ready technology roadmap. EGI Battery is actively advancing intellectual property and manufacturing capabilities to meet industry demand in the United States.

For more information, visit: www.egibattery.com

