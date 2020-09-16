Egis Capital Announces Final Close of Fund III

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis Capital Partners is pleased to announce the successful closing of its third fund. The Firm's investment strategy is to make acquisitions and growth equity investments in the security and protection industry. Egis was founded in 2008 and is uniquely focused on companies that protect people, assets and data.

With Fund III, Egis has expanded its investor base which includes industry executives that are leaders in the security and protection industry. Founder and Managing Partner Robert Chefitz stated, "Current events have demonstrated the enduring demand for solutions that can mitigate risk in whatever form it takes". Fund III closed early this year and currently has three investments. Fund III has more than tripled in size from Fund II and doubled its team. Egis is focused on middle market late stage growth equity investments and buyouts of technology-enabled product and services businesses.

The Firm plans to continue executing on its strategy of investing in technology driven companies with enterprise values ranging between $30 million and $200 million that require a total equity investment between $10 million and $80 million. Egis has made investments in categories including access control, public safety, smart home, IoT building solutions, global risk management, safe city, identity solutions, and remote video monitoring. For additional information visit http://www.egiscapitalpartners.com/

