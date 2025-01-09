Egis Secures Independent Engineer Role on Purple Line LRT

MARYLAND, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Egis will serve as the Independent Engineer for the Purple Line LRT project in Maryland, one of the largest rail P3 projects ever delivered in the U.S. They will act as a reviewer for both the Concessionaire (Purple Line Transit Partners) and the owner (Maryland Department of Transportation/ Maryland Transit Administration).

The 16-mile light rail line will seamlessly connect Prince George's and Montgomery counties just outside Washington D.C., while offering a direct link to:

Metrorail: Red ( Bethesda and Silver Spring ), Green ( College Park ), and Orange ( New Carrollton ) Lines

and ), Green ( ), and Orange ( ) Lines MARC commuter rail ( Silver Spring , College Park and New Carrollton )

, and ) Amtrak ( New Carrollton )

) Local and regional bus networks

Yann Jaouan, Chief Commercial Officer, Egis in the U.S., noted, "We are excited to support this vital infrastructure project, which will enhance the daily commute for thousands of riders. Our heartfelt thanks go to the Maryland DOT, MTA, and Purple Line Transit Partners for trusting Egis with this critical and highly technical role."

Egis will comprehensively review technical submissions, drawings and perform on-site inspections paving the way for the Purple Line LRT commissioning. This 4-year contract will be delivered by a dedicated team comprising LRT and P3 experts from the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The combination of this international team underscores Egis' commitment to bringing the best global practices and insights to the project.

Egis has worked for decades on highly technical rail projects across the U.S., including asset condition assessment of rolling stock for Amtrak, and the implementation of a fully automatic train control system on two metro lines in New York. Egis is also currently supporting the delivery of California High Speed Rail program.

Egis is a world leader in LRT engineering, having delivered 70+ LRT projects across the globe, including in Canada, France, Morocco, UK, Indonesia, Philippines, Colombia.

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services. We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.

Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

