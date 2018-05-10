Egis Technology Inc. 2018 Q1 Revenue Report

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Egis Technology Inc. (TWO:6462) announces its net revenues for Q1 2018.

Consolidated 2018 Q1 Net Revenue (Unit: NTD Thousands)

 

Period

 

Q1 2018

 

Q1 2017

Y-o-Y
Increase (Decrease)

%

 

Q4 2017

Q-o-Q

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Net Revenues

1,633,685

1,185,487

38%

1,254,419

30%

About Egis Technology Inc.

As a leading provider of fingerprint biometrics, Egis Technology Inc. (TWO:6462), specializes in providing a total turnkey solution with superior sensor performance and software functionality. Their proprietary matching algorithm offers one of the best FAR/FRR performances in the current market while providing maximum security and convenience. Egis' leading edge fingerprint technology is the ideal choice for implementation in mobile devices. As a board member of the FIDO Alliance, Egis aims to provide security and authentication for all in the online world. Egis is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with branch offices located in mainland China, Japan, and USA. For more information, please visit www.egistec.com.

Egis Technology Inc. Spokesperson
YiPin Lee
Chief Financial Officer
+886-2-2658-9768

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egis-technology-inc-2018-q1-revenue-report-300646278.html

SOURCE Egis Technology Inc.

