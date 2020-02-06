Egis Technology Inc. Reports January 2020 Revenue of NT$548mn

TAIPEI, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis Technology Inc. (6462:TWO) reports monthly revenue of NT$548mn for January 2020, a decrease of 12.8% from December 2019 (NT$628mn), but an increase of 38.4% from January 2019.

Revenue for the year through January 2020 totaled NT$548mn, an increase of 38.4% compared to the same period in 2019.

We will host our 4Q19 earnings conference call (webcast) in mid-March.

About Egis Technology Inc.

As a leading provider of fingerprint biometrics, Egis Technology Inc. (6462.TWO), specializes in providing a total turnkey solution with superior sensor performance and software functionality. Their proprietary matching algorithm offers one of the best FAR/FRR performances in the current market while providing maximum security and convenience. Egis' leading edge fingerprint technology is the ideal choice for implementation in mobile devices. As a board member of the FIDO Alliance, Egis aims to provide security and authentication for all in the online world. Egis is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with branch offices located in Mainland China and Japan. For more information, please visit www.egistec.com.

SOURCE Egis Technology Inc.

Related Links

http://www.egistec.com

