EGOT Icon Liza Minnelli Enters 2026 With New Book, Kids Wait Till You Hear This and Television Project

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liza Minnelli celebrates the release of her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, co-written with longtime collaborator and friend Michael Feinstein, seen above, alongside Sam Haskell of Magnolia Hill Productions. The book's co-authors are best-selling author and former New York bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times, Josh Getlin, and Pulitzer Prize and two-time George Polk Award-winning journalist Heidi Evans. Drawn from nearly two decades of recorded conversations, the book presents a candid account of Minnelli's life and success while confronting Substance Use Disorder (SUD), recovery, and survival in the public eye. Published by Grand Central Publishing on March 10, 2026. Audiobook available the same day.

Michael Feinstein, Sam Haskell and Liza Minnelli

A scripted project chronicling Minnelli's life and career is now in development, chronicling with Emmy-winning producer Sam Haskell of Magnolia Hill Productions in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. Haskell, former Executive Vice-President and Worldwide Head of Television at William Morris Agency, built his success producing family-centered programming, including multiple Dolly Parton projects. The Liza Minnelli project is a notable creative expansion for Haskell, moving into more mature storytelling.

Michael Feinstein has signed a multi-year agreement with Magnolia Hill Productions at Warner Bros. Discovery to compose and guide all music for each project at the company. Under the agreement, Feinstein will create original scores and serve as a producer on the Liza Minnelli dramatization.

"Sam, Michael, and I have all been inspired by the great Arthur Freed, who was critical in the success of my mother and father. And if you don't know Arthur Freed, go to Wikipedia today. The MGM musicals we love would not have happened without him! Sam has given Michael his very own 'Freed Unit' to lead. No other production company in the 21st century has anything like this magic," said Minnelli.

For Feinstein, whose career spans acclaimed recordings, Emmy-nominated specials, and sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and The White House, the collaboration signals a new chapter focused on producing while composing for film and television.

Last year, Minnelli spoke extensively to Frank DiLella of Spectrum about Haskell's Magnolia Hill WBD Holiday programming success. DiLella's content appears on broadcast and print media.

"Years ago, Sam was my trusted agent. Today, Sam, Michael, and I have formed a partnership. Over the holidays, I was astounded to see how much programming Sam and Magnolia Hill are responsible for each year. When do you see the list? " It's really amazing!" said Minnelli to DiLella, who shared the following list with his audience:

The Waltons' Homecoming on Hallmark aired on October 11, 2025

A Walton's Thanksgiving on The CW aired on November 22, 2025

The Waltons' Homecoming on The CW aired on December 8, 2025

Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors on The CW, aired December 11, 2025

Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors on CMT and Paramount Global Cable, aired December 24 and 25, 2025

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love on CMT and Paramount Global Cable, aired December 24 and 25, 2025

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square is available on Netflix year-round

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is available on Amazon year-round

