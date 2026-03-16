LIZA MINNELLI AT 80. BEST-SELLING MEMOIR AND CHART-TOPPING MUSIC SPARK GLOBAL RESURGENCE INCLUDING BROADCAST TELEVISION

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At 80, entertainment icon Liza Minnelli stands at the center of a renewed cultural moment driven by a best-selling memoir, chart-topping music streams and growing interest from Hollywood studios.

Four years ago, Minnelli appeared at the 94th Academy Awards alongside Lady Gaga in a moment framed as a tribute to one of the last living icons of Hollywood's golden lineage. Seated in a wheelchair, she was introduced to a global audience as a beloved yet fragile legend.

Liza Minnelli Sober at 80/GLAAD AWARDS

This Oscar season the narrative has shifted.

As Minnelli celebrates her 80th birthday, the image of a fading star has given way to an artist who is ever expanding and experiencing a striking cultural renaissance.

Her new memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This, as told to her best friend and collaborator Michael Feinstein, has sparked international attention and a wave of media appearances. Minnelli appeared on major network broadcasts including Good Morning America, Nightline, the Today Show along with print features in The New York Times, The London Times, Vanity Fair, The Guardian, Wall Street Journal amongst others along with the People Magazine cover story that introduced Minnelli to a new generation.

The momentum reached a major milestone at the GLAAD Media Awards, where GLAAD announced the creation of the Liza Minnelli Storytelling Award, a new annual honor recognizing artists whose work reflects the spirit of Minnelli's life and career.

For a performer who has navigated decades of celebrity, reinvention, addiction and recovery, the moment carries resonance. In the book Minnelli now speaks openly, searingly and painfully about her sobriety and reaching 80 with that chapter firmly behind her forms a meaningful part of the current narrative surrounding her life and work.

The new relevance is also measurable.

During the week of the memoir's release, Minnelli achieved a rare dual distinction. She reached No. 1 on Apple Books while renewed streaming of her recordings pushed her to the top of the charts on Apple Music and iTunes.

The rankings reflect two distinct audiences engaging with Minnelli's legacy. On Apple Books, readers are embracing her account of a life spent at the center of entertainment history. On Apple Music and iTunes, listeners are rediscovering the recordings and performances that established Minnelli as one of the most dynamic stage artists of the 20th and now 21st century.

Few performers lead both publishing and music charts at the same time. For an octogenarian performer the distinction is rare.

Behind the scenes, the renewed attention has opened new creative opportunities. Minnelli and Michael Feinstein are developing television projects based on the memoir and additional stories from Minnelli's life.

An agreement with Magnolia Hill Productions with EMMY, GLAAD and multiple award-winning producer Sam Haskell, and Warner Bros. Discovery was reached prior to the book's publication, signaling industry confidence in the dramatic potential of Minnelli's story.

That exciting industry interest was visible at a recent birthday celebration hosted by Haskell, Feinstein and his husband Terrence Flannery for Minnelli which brought together a cross-section of television leadership including Channing Dungey, Clancy Collins White, Brett Paul, writer-director Richard LaGravenese and Berlanti Productions President Leigh London Redman. The role of these industry leaders in Minnelli projects is being speculated by industry insiders. The symbolism of the moment is clear.

Four years ago, few observers predicted Minnelli's 80th birthday would coincide with a best-selling memoir, chart-topping music streams and a media zeitgeist and deals with Hollywood's biggest new studios.

Minnelli's life has rarely followed predictable paths.

The daughter of Judy Garland and filmmaker Vincente Minnelli, she grew up inside one of the most scrutinized families in entertainment history. She emerged as a performer whose stage presence, emotional immediacy and fearless theatricality established a style entirely her own.

Longevity in show business is common. Reinvention is rare.

At 80, Minnelli is not simply being celebrated for past achievements. She stands once again at the center of the cultural conversation.

Tomorrow, Ms. Minnelli makes a rare appearance for Barnes & Noble books that due to high demand outgrew the bookstore and transitioned to the How To Academy in Los Angeles. This includes special guest stars Michael Feinstein and her niece Vanessa O'Neil, Curator and Social Media Manager of the Judy Garland Estate.

Ms. Minnelli is represented globally by Carrberry Companies and v2 Entertainment Group.

SOURCE Liza Minnelli