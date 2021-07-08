EGR USA Aggressively Growing Its Nationwide Network of Dealers and Jobbers for All-New Electronic RollTrac Bed Cover for Jeep Gladiator

ONTARIO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EGR USA, the world-class global manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions, is quickly growing its nationwide network of dealers, jobbers and installers as the company prepares to begin shipping its recently launched EGR RollTrac bed cover for the legendary Jeep Gladiator. The company is specifically focused on adding truck upfit centers, Jeep specialty equipment dealers and other off- road equipment installers. The aluminum roll-top bed cover, available in an electronic version, is designed to offer convenient access to the cargo bed while providing superior protection against theft, harsh weather conditions and other hazards.

As part of this growth strategy, EGR USA will be conducting several regional online training events for its dealers to make them certified installers of the new RollTrac bed cover. Professional installation of the RollTrac bed cover is highly recommended because of its integration into vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems. The cover can be easily opened and closed with buttons in the corners of the side rails and features onboard smart technology. The electric model designed to prevent operation if the vehicle's battery is low and will retract automatically if it contacts anything while opening or closing.

As seen in this exclusive video, the EGR RollTrac's remarkable design shares the same precision engineering found in products designed for use in the harsh Australian Outback. The company has rich history of creating a wide variety of high-quality products using decades of its own data in research and design. The RollTrac bed cover is weather resistant, extremely secure, and easy to use through the integration of several smart, intelligent technologies not found in most other bed covers.

"Following a successful product launch earlier this year, we are excited to announce the rapid expansion of our nationwide dealer and installer network. We are already working with many of the leading Jeep and off-road shops in the country and hope to add hundreds more as we continue our growth throughout the United States," said John Whitten, vice president of sales for EGR North America. "Our goal is to build a comprehensive network of certified dealers and installers that share our passion in high-quality parts and excellent customer service."

The RollTrac bed cover combines unique design and quality workmanship giving Gladiator owners superior protection from the elements and intrusion. Each cover features specially engineered aluminum slats to channel water toward the vehicle's drainage system, away from the cargo area. The cover's interlocking aluminum slats make the cover virtually impenetrable and is completely secure when integrated into Gladiator's factory remote-locking system. The cover cannot be operated when the vehicle is locked or being driven.

In addition to world-class protection from the elements and theft, EGR's RollTrac features several design elements that provide stunning looks and convenient access to the cargo bed.

EGR RollTrac features a scratch resistant, lightly textured black powder coat finish that is UV stable, thus resistant to fading

The RollTrac bed cover can be operated with buttons in the corners of the side rails when integrated into vehicle's onboard remote lock system

Onboard smart technology - electric model designed to prevent operation if the vehicle's battery is low and will retract automatically if it contacts anything while operating

RollTrac maximizes cargo space with the smallest canister of any roll-top bed cover available

Installation made easy through using a bracket system, with minor drilling for the water drainage system – complete instructions, hardware and all wiring harnesses included with RollTrac.

Seamless integration of sports bars and other functional add-ons using full range of available adaptor kits

All EGR RollTrac covers include standard T-Channel on each rail for aftermarket racking systems like cross bar style racks, bike carriers or platform racks.

For more information on the EGR RollTrac bed cover, visit www.EGRCertified.com. Media interested in scheduling an interview can contact John Whitten, VP of sales at [email protected].

ABOUT EGR GROUP

Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions for the automotive and building and commercial industries. We expect innovation, believe in cultivating craftsmanship and preserving skills learned over generations. Most of all, we believe in the importance of manufacturing because it defines a nation's inclusion into the developed world. It is the start of the supply chain for everything including health care, construction, energy, defense and more. Whatever the shape of tomorrow's economy, manufacturing will always be its foundation.

