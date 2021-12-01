Egypt Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 379 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Egypt data center market report.

Egypt data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18.20% during the period 2020−2026. Egypt data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get Insights on 11 Existing Data Centers and 1 Upcoming Facility Spread across 4 cities, including Cairo, and Other Cities (6 October City, Mansura, and the Ramadan City)

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Increased digitalization in Egypt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shift from on-premises data centers to colocation and managed hosting, its strategic location as a gateway between the Middle East & Africa and Europe , and government initiatives are the major drivers of the data center market in Egypt .

due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shift from on-premises data centers to colocation and managed hosting, its strategic location as a gateway between the & and , and government initiatives are the major drivers of the data center market in . Cairo is the major data center hub in Egypt , housing 8 existing third-party data centers contributing to over 85% of the existing capacity in the country. Locations such as 6 October City, New Alamein City, and Ramadan City are also expected to witness increased investment in the forecast period.

is the major data center hub in , housing 8 existing third-party data centers contributing to over 85% of the existing capacity in the country. Locations such as 6 October City, New Alamein City, and Ramadan City are also expected to witness increased investment in the forecast period. GPX Global Systems, EGID, Etisalat Misr, Telecom Egypt, Raya Data Center, and ECC Solutions are among the major colocation providers in Egypt . Telecom operators are the major revenue contributors to the data center market in Egypt .

. Telecom operators are the major revenue contributors to the data center market in . The Government of Egypt has introduced its Egypt Vision 2030 that aims to achieve certain national goals by 2030, including digital transformation in the country. A new administrative and commercial capital is also being built in Egypt , to house government ministries and embassies in the country.

has introduced its Egypt Vision 2030 that aims to achieve certain national goals by 2030, including digital transformation in the country. A new administrative and commercial capital is also being built in , to house government ministries and embassies in the country. Egypt is anticipated to increase the share of electricity produced from renewable sources to 20% by 2022 and 42% by 2035, with wind energy contributing 14%, hydro power 2%, photovoltaic (PV) 22%, and concentrating solar power (CSP) 3% by 2035.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Egypt

Facilities Covered (Existing): 11



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01



Coverage: 4+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Egypt

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, cooling systems, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 6 IT infrastructure providers, 6 construction service providers, 10 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Egypt Data Center Market – Segmentation

In Egypt , most data centers are designed to cool servers through air-based cooling techniques. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors fueling the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.

, most data centers are designed to cool servers through air-based cooling techniques. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors fueling the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units. Egypt has adopted diesel generators in most data centers in the country.

has adopted diesel generators in most data centers in the country. Majority of the data center facilities in Egypt are adopting N+1 redundancy for diesel generators with fuel back up of up to 24 hours.

are adopting N+1 redundancy for diesel generators with fuel back up of up to 24 hours. In Egypt , Government entities such as ACUD - Administrative Capital for Urban Development, Commercial International Bank, Agricultural Bank of Egypt , Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) operates their own data centers that are certified as Tier III standard facilities by Uptime Institute.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches and Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chillers



Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Core and Shell Development



Installation and Commissioning Services



Building Design



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Egypt Data Center Market – Dynamics

The adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence by enterprises will increase the adoption of high-performance computing infrastructure during the forecast period. GPX Global Systems, EGID, Etisalat Misr, Telecom Egypt, Raya Data Center, and ECC Solutions are among the major colocation providers in Egypt. Telecom operators are the major revenue contributors to the data center market in Egypt. The government is also developing a new administrative capital that will boost digitalization and technology adoption in the future. For instance, Shaker Group provides design work for architecture, structure, information systems, electrical, HVAC systems, fire protection and light current systems at the new administrative capital in Egypt. Moreover, In Dubai, CyberKnight has partnered with Arista Networks to address the challenges related to security for private, hybrid, and public cloud data centers. Arista Networks provides networking solutions for cloud environments that include Ethernet switches, routers, and Extensible Operating System (EOS) which is expected to gain momentum in the Egypt data center market. In Egypt, it has undertaken projects such as National Bank of Egypt Data Center, Mansoura 2 Data Center, and New Giza Data Center. It has completed over 20 data center projects and has undertaken City Operation Center, a data center project, in the new capital of Egypt with a capacity of around 500 racks creating opportunities for the players to accelerate the growth in the Egypt market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Big Data and IoT increasing Data Center Investments

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Centers

5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment

Increase in Digital Economy in Egypt

Egypt Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Cairo



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco System

Dell Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Orascom Construction

RZ Products

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

United Egypt

Support Infrastructure Providers

4Energy

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

Etisalat Group

Orange Business Services

Raya Data Center

GPX Global Systems

Telecom Egypt

