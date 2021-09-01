Egypt Diesel Genset Markets, 2021-2027 - Up to 75 kVA, 1 - 375 kVA, 1 - 750 kVA, 1 - 1000 kVA, Above 1000 kVA

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Egypt Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The Egypt diesel genset market is anticipated to witness modest growth during the forecast period. Diesel gensets in Egypt are heavily deployed across various domains such as commercial, industrial, and transportation to provide a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

The growing electricity demand supported by the country's economic diversification plans such as Egypt Vision 2030, Egypt's long-term national development framework, along with the rising number of ongoing industrial projects such as the Industrial City in Atfih, Coal-Fired Power Plant - Hamrawein, El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Coal-Fired Power Plant - Suez are the key factors, which would drive the market for diesel gensets in Egypt in the coming years.

The outburst of coronavirus has adversely impacted the country's diesel genset market in 2020 as the government imposed nation-wide lockdown has led to the closure of all construction operations and disrupted the demand and supply of diesel gensets. However, the market is expected to recover post the pandemic.

Rapid industrialization has resulted in the increasing demand for a continuous and reliable electricity source, which is expected to drive the diesel genset market in the coming years. Further, the Industry and Trade Development Strategy, ICT strategy 2030, new customs law 2020, are a few of the government initiatives that aim to develop and strengthen public service sectors such as commercial, manufacturing, healthcare, ICT and telecommunication, creating a massive demand for power backup equipment for the developmental activities.



Diesel genset with a rating of 375.1kVA - 750kVA, which are majorly deployed as power backup systems in the industrial and logistics sector, accounts for the significant market revenue share and are expected to retain its dominance over the forthcoming years. Based on applications, the industrial vertical emerged as the dominating segment, in revenue terms in 2020 on account of widespread usage of gensets in factories and manufacturing plants.

Power generation and oil & gas industries are the major users of diesel generators in the industrial segment. As these processes are critical, they are generally backed by secondary power source such as diesel gensets, to provide power in case of outages and to cater to additional load/power requirements.



Egypt diesel genset market report comprehensively covers the diesel genset market by kVA ratings, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the diesel genset market on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies to the current and future market dynamics.



