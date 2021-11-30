Egypt Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow by 18.8% to Reach $3.19 Billion in 2021 - Investment Opportunities to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Egypt is expected to grow by 18.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 3,193.9 million in 2021.The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 17.2% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in Egypt will increase from US$ 2,689.0 million in 2020 to reach US$ 5,075.8 million by 2025.



The high mobile penetration rate is encouraging Egypt in its shift to digitalization and FinTech to bridge the banking gap in underserved areas. Notably, Egypt has put financial inclusion as one of its top priorities as part of the 2030 Vision goals.



Consequently, the Egyptian Government is directing towards a cashless society. This is because of its impact on the economy by launching several initiatives that will, directly or indirectly, assist the FinTech industry's growth in the country. In line with its digital transformation plan, the Egyptian Government announced the plans to transform 28,000 electronic governmental cards into the more developed national prepaid cards, Meeza Cards, in September 2020.



Consumers in the country can use the prepaid Meeza Cards to pay all Government related fees without opening a formal banking account. This strategic move from the Egyptian Government is in line with its efforts to expand electronic payment channels and enhance digital transformation across all sectors. Notably, Meeza is the National Payment Scheme (NPS) of Egypt which is developed by EBC under the supervision of the Central Bank of Egypt.



FinTech startups are building partnerships with payment companies to launch prepaid cards:

For revolutionizing banking for many consumers, several FinTech startups have emerged over the last few quarters in Egypt. These startups are entering into strategic partnerships with global financial services companies like MasterCard to bring Egypt closer to its vision of the digital economy. For instance,

In May 2021, Telda, the Egyptian digital provider, entered into a strategic partnership with MasterCard. Under the collaboration, MasterCard will enable Telda to issue prepaid cards to its customers and facilitate transactions through the payment processing services of MasterCard.

Scope:

Egypt Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Egypt Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Egypt Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Egypt Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Egypt General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Egypt Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Egypt Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Egypt Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Egypt Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Egypt Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Egypt Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Egypt Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Egypt Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Egypt Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Egypt Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Egypt Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Egypt Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast



