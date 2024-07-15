EHA: Bridging Breakthroughs in Hematology

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Hematology Association (EHA) has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past two years, positioning itself as a future-ready organization dedicated to addressing the needs of the European hematology community. By fostering a global network of professionals and facilitating the seamless exchange of knowledge, EHA is consolidating its role as a catalyst for innovative ideas and lasting relationships.

EHA's member-centric approach has yielded impressive results. To date in 2024, its membership surged by 17%, totaling 7,972 members from more than 152 countries.

"This growth underscores our commitment to transcending physical and intellectual borders, creating a robust, worldwide network of professionals dedicated to advancing hematology," comments EHA President, Professor António Almeida. Through this expansive community, EHA ensures a streamlined dissemination of research and best practices, ultimately enhancing the impact of hematology research and clinical care globally.

HemaSphere, EHA's scientific journal, achieved a record 2023 journal impact factor of 12.1, placing it among the top hematology journals globally. HemaSphere Editor in Chief Jan Cools commented: "I am delighted with this outcome and excited for the future. This impressive impact factor is the result of many important contributions from authors and reviewers, our dedicated editorial team, our entire readership, and the support of EHA and its members."

The EHA2024 Congress in Madrid, Spain, marked a new pinnacle of success with 14,000 on-site attendees and a total of 17,900 registrations, alongside 3,500 submitted abstracts. This record-breaking event brought together hematology experts from around the world, accelerating progress in the field. For the EHA2025 Congress in Milan, the program structure will be revamped by strategically scheduling satellite symposia, updates-in-hematology, and product theaters to enhance visibility and engagement. Additionally, the inclusion of more invited speaker program sessions and poster sessions attests to the growing interest and research contributions from the community.

Considering the fundamental transformation over the past two years, EHA is marking this growth by revealing a new brand identity. This new visual representation embodies its transition as an organization, expressing unity and confidence.

"Our network is not just about reaching across countries and time zones; it is about creating a seamless exchange of knowledge, research, and best practices," reflected Almeida. "EHA is the catalyst for exchanges that lead to innovative ideas, breakthroughs, and lasting relationships." EHA's new brand identity mirrors its dynamic and distinctive nature, inspiring everyone within our community.

As the organization reiterates its commitment to the hematology community and the future, its community is reminded of EHA's purpose to transcend barriers by striving to achieve "Borderless Hematology."

About EHA: The European Hematology Association (EHA) is a membership organization serving a community of around 8,000 medical professionals, researchers, and scientists with an active interest in hematology. EHA is the largest Europe-based organization connecting hematologists worldwide and supports career development and research, harmonizes hematology education, and advocates for hematologists and hematology. "Towards prevention, cure, and quality of life for all patients with blood disorders."

