EHE Health and Welldoc Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Thrive Now, First Comprehensive Preventive Health Companion

NEW YORK and COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EHE Health, a national healthcare provider network and top innovator in preventive healthcare, and Welldoc, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, announced a partnership to launch Thrive Now by EHE Health, a digital health platform designed to help manage members' overall total health. Thrive Now will officially launch in April and is the third product innovation under EHE Health's Pulseä offering.

Pulse Digital is part of EHE Health's holistic preventive suite of product offerings geared toward making it easy to change one's lifestyle habits. Designed to offer EHE Health members a simple, unified, and engaging platform, Thrive Now leverages Welldoc's evidence-based platform solution to integrate multiple dimensions of health with the insights and data visualizations necessary to empower individuals and strengthen care team connections.

"The underpinning of preventive health is access and availability—but with health data and information often siloed, patients and providers lack a single source of truth," said Dr. David Levy, MD, CEO of EHE Health. "Pulse Digital will make it easier for members to access a personalized and data-driven picture of the many dimensions impacting their health in order to leverage proactive and preventive care solutions—an innovation that's been long overdue."

Incorporating Welldoc's digital health platform, with the FDA-cleared BlueStar® for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, Thrive Now will seamlessly integrate with popular wellness trackers and provide personalized, real-time coaching. These actionable and meaningful insights are powered by Welldoc's advanced AI, which connects and leverages the member's health data—medications, labs, diet, activity, symptoms and psychosocial factors—to support them throughout their health journey.

"Our partnership with EHE Health will offer their large member base a holistic and evidence-based approach to managing their pre-diabetes, diabetes and hypertension with digital coaching that also provides necessary behavioral health tools. By meeting members where they are, our comprehensive platform seamlessly connects disparate elements of their care journey and supports better health," said Kevin McRaith, CEO of Welldoc.

EHE Health members who want access to curated tips based on risk factors and lifestyle interests will benefit from the new offering, as will physicians, health mentors, and large employers. When members track changes over time through the Thrive Now platform, they will be able to observe changes in their health and clinicians will be able to provide informed care and support based on trendlines, enabling change and reflection on risk factors impacting total population health.

"As leaders in prevention, we want to empower people to take charge of their health," said Joy Altimare, Chief Revenue Officer of EHE Health, whose new role oversees digital product development. "Offering a convenient and centralized view of our members' overall health to both the member and our clinical teams is essential to maintaining good health. Thrive Now allows patients to see a holistic picture of their health at the touch of a fingertip. Our hope is that by giving them a greater understanding of their risks, they'll make small changes in their behavior that will lead to happier, healthier lives."

An all-digital experience, using dynamic device data and app-based tools to engage people at the beginning of their health journey, Pulseä Digital also includes EHE Health's proprietary offering VaxStatusä, which makes it easier to securely access, store, and share vaccination records, including COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, digitally.

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national healthcare provider network and center of excellence in preventive health and primary care, that partners with mid- and large-sized employers to give their employees and beneficiaries an entry point to organized healthcare, beginning with prevention. Named by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces in 2021, EHE Health is headquartered in New York City and operates and/or contracts with 200 health clinics across the U.S., staffed by a network of curated primary care physicians and clinicians. For 109 years, EHE Health has been an innovator and leader in helping people live longer, healthier lives with personalized preventive care. For more information, visit us at www.ehe.health.

About Welldoc

Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, is integrating personalized, real-time and actionable insights into the daily lives of individuals living with chronic conditions, enabling improved health and outcomes. Welldoc's comprehensive chronic care platform provides multi-condition support across diabetes, hypertension, heart failure and behavioral health. Welldoc's flagship product, BlueStar®, an FDA-cleared digital health solution, guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their care while enhancing connections to their healthcare team. Welldoc partners with health plans, health systems and employers with the goal of extending care, improving health and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com.

