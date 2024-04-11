EHE Health Completes Study Citing Prevention as Source of Lower Healthcare Costs

These insights are beneficial for self-insured employers of all sizes and demonstrate the value of adult preventive care compared to traditional primary care.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EHE Health is excited to share results from a two-year analysis demonstrating the power of comprehensive preventive care. The study shows that engagement with EHE Health achieves 14% reduction in total cost of care, 26% reduction in emergency room utilization, and >35% fewer inpatient admissions. The analysis was conducted for multiple national employers to measure the impact of comprehensive preventive exams, and how they affect healthcare costs, utilization, and overall quality.

The study demonstrates that EHE Health’s adult preventive care outperforms traditional primary care and delivers more member value through more complete preventive services while achieving lower overall costs and medical trends.

"We are very proud of the time and focus our company devotes entirely to preventive healthcare and the results speak for themselves," Chris Bird, CEO, added. "EHE Health stands in sharp contrast to today's primary care model comprised of short visits, high volumes, and inherently biased acute patient needs. Preventive care needs to be a bigger priority in this county if we want to meaningfully improve patient utilization, outcomes, and costs."

The study, which analyzed working age adults (ages 25 through 64 years old), was designed to compare the health status, engagement, and health outcomes of EHE Health users to non-users. This study demonstrates that EHE Health's adult preventive care outperforms traditional primary care and delivers more member value through more complete preventive services.

The study also demonstrates the EHE Health program delivers 46% fewer incidents of high-cost claimants overall. These results are especially crucial for self-insured employers looking to navigate and control their high-cost claims. The impact of high-cost claims is substantial, with less than 1% of members often accounting for over 25% of total healthcare costs. In many instances, by the time these cases get the attention of the employer, or its third-party administrator (TPA), a significant portion of the total costs associated with these claimants may have already been incurred.

Eric Tolkin, Chief Business Development Officer at EHE, is looking forward to sharing the study with clients and prospects. "At EHE, we are constantly asked by prospective clients how EHE Health can save them money," he said. "Thanks to this comprehensive study, we now can provide proof that, by offering their insured employees comprehensive preventive exams, companies will realize significant savings, along with increased utilization. Plus, they will have happier, and healthier employees."

