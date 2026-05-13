EHE Health Partners with Getlabs to Bring Convenient At-Home Lab Collection to Select Members

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EHE Health is excited to announce a partnership with Getlabs, the national leader in at-home diagnostics, to offer a more seamless and flexible preventive care experience for executive members.

For busy leaders, this new offering expands access to preventive care with greater flexibility and ease. Executive members will be able to complete routine lab work prior to their EHE exam, either at home or in the office, helping streamline the exam process and save time ahead of their visit. With results available at the time of the appointment, providers can conduct a more comprehensive review and discussion during the visit. The result is a smoother, more informed, and personalized exam experience. By shifting routine lab collection outside the clinic visit, members are able to maximize the value of their in-person time with their EHE provider.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Neal Mills regards this partnership as a huge addition to an ever-advancing clinical protocol. "Getlabs' remote lab offering provides a simple solution to those who are limited based on time or access," he says. "The more patients we can reach, the more likely we are to improve their health."

Patients are able to book a professional phlebotomist from Getlabs to arrive at their home or office within a two-hour window. The visit and lab collection takes only 10-15 minutes and is sent securely to LabCorp. Tests include a standard lab workup: lipid panel, Complete Blood Count, Comprehensive Metabolic Profile, Hemoglobin A1C, and urinalysis. Optional tests that may also be added at the time of the EHE Health exam include STI screenings, antibody titers test, and micronutrient testing for a more tailored experience.

"EHE Health is thrilled to introduce another way enterprise clients can improve the preventive care for their people," says Greg Mansur, Chief Executive Officer. "Our partnership with Getlabs reflects our commitment to expanding innovative solutions for employers and bringing more convenience to the care experience."

The Getlabs offering will be phased in for executive members starting in May 2026.

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national preventive healthcare provider network that partners with mid- and large-sized employers to give their employees and beneficiaries an entry point to organized healthcare, beginning with prevention. Named by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces in healthcare, EHE Health is headquartered in New York City and has over 200 health clinics across the U.S., staffed by a network of curated primary care physicians and clinicians. For over 100 years, EHE Health has been an innovator and leader in helping people live longer, healthier lives with personalized preventive care. For more information, visit us at www.ehe.health.

SOURCE EHE Health