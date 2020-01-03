EHE Health partners with Unilever and St. Bernards Medical Center to give the gift of health and nourish the community

JONESBORO, Ark., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A healthy holiday season challenge at Unilever's Jonesboro location spread cheer through the region with employees experiencing comprehensive preventive health exams and their collective effort earning a donation to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. This program is a win-win, with good health practices for employees and an investment in the local community.

EHE Health and St. Bernards Medical Center challenged Unilever Jonesboro employees to complete 200 preventative health exams inclusive of biometrics, screenings for cancer cardiovascular and mental health, in addition to appropriate age and gender screenings. Employees received a full picture of their health status, recommendations for better management of their health, and a Health Mentor to support them as they work toward achieving their personalized goals.

In exchange for reaching the participation goal, EHE Health pledged a $5,000 donation to The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. The Food Bank donation provides nearly 20,000 meals for families in Arkansas over the holidays. "Donations to the food bank are helpful, especially this time of year when many do not know where their next meal will come from," said Amber Horton, Corporate Partnership Coordinator at The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

To meet this community challenge, EHE Health brought health care to employees in a creative way via an on-site pop-up clinic at Unilever's Jonesboro factory. The services were provided over a two-week span, beginning December 2nd.

Following the preventive exams, Unilever employees were given access to EHE's Health Mentorship program to help adopt healthier habits and reach personal health and wellbeing goals. The healthy pop-up concept is based on a partnership between Unilever and EHE Health, rooted in their common goal to help employees bring their best selves to work daily. This is the first pop-up clinic Unilever U.S. has utilized nationwide and is considered a great success in seeing nearly 200 employees.

"I believe in the power of prevention and believe this is a unique opportunity uniting preventive care and convenience," said Erik Gibson, Safety, Health and Environment Manager at Unilever.

"If you can't get employees to their annual physical, you bring the annual physical to them, and at work," said Urvashi Saigal, U.S. Benefits Manager for Unilever. "That is exactly what transpired during the last five months of planning with the dedicated EHE Health team and St. Bernard's – we now provide the annual preventive exam on-site at Jonesboro. The two-week experience will bring long-term value to our employees and their families."

About EHE Health:

EHE Health is a national preventive health Center of Excellence provider system. EHE Health's evidenced-based preventive program is offered to large, self-insured employers to give their employees and beneficiaries a value-based entry point to a lifetime of organized, effective, efficient, and satisfying care. Founded in 1913, EHE Health is the first—and only—national health care provider in America specializing in preventive health. For more than 100 years, EHE Health has been dedicated to health, productivity, and longevity for patients and improving the value of the health care benefit offered by large employers.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

