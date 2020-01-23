eHealth Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) announced that is has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that eHealth has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places eHealth in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"We're proud to announce eHealth's HITRUST CSF Certified status today," said Bill Billings, eHealth's Chief Information Security Officer. "Organizations like ours are responsible not only for ensuring the security of the consumer information entrusted to us but also for meeting complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO and COBIT. The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and eHealth is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"The comprehensive HITRUST CSF information protection framework has seen widespread adoption across industries while the HITRUST CSF Assurance Program brings a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Jeremy Huval, Vice President of Compliance & Internal Audit, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now a common benchmark to measure organizations' safeguards for sensitive data."

