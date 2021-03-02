eHealth Announces Hire of Alan Jones as Vice President of Innovation and Market Insights

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) announced it has hired Alan Jones as Vice President of Innovation and Market Insights. Mr. Jones has a proven track record of delivering innovation in health care for payers and medical care providers and will now bring these market changing capabilities to eHealth, supporting recent investments in member services and customer retention.

Mr. Jones comes to eHealth from Sutter Health, where he recently led Medicare strategy and developed a deep knowledge of health care economics and the dynamics of integrated care and value-based care delivery. Previously, Mr. Jones led product development at Blue Shield of California, and billing and revenue management at state-run long-term care facilities.

"We're pleased to have Alan on board at eHealth," said Gregg Ratkovic, eHealth's President of Medicare. "His human-centered design solutions and deep understanding of the economic and business forces shaping the Medicare market will allow eHealth to extend its leadership in Medicare and bring even more value to the beneficiaries who trust us to help them find the best coverage and care."

"Over the past several years eHealth has made a name for itself as a trail-breaking leader in the Medicare market and I'm excited to join the team," said Alan Jones. "With its superior ecommerce platform, customized agent support tools, and deep commitment to perfecting the Medicare consumer experience, I'm confident that eHealth's biggest wins and most transformative accomplishments are still to come."

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

