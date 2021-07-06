eHealth Announces New Partnership With Adheris Health to Support Brand Clients and Help Medicare Beneficiaries Optimize Coverage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc . (NASDAQ: EHTH) announced a new partnership with Adheris Health®, a MedAdvisor company®, to help Adheris Health's partners support their Medicare populations while helping Medicare beneficiaries optimize their prescription drug coverage.

Through the partnership, eHealth's coverage optimization technology will be integrated into communications for Medicare beneficiaries within Adheris Health's extensive network of approximately 180 million patients, 140,000 prescribers, and approximately 25,000 pharmacies nationwide.

"Adheris Health is a leader in the industry and our partnership with them is a key element in our strategy to broaden the reach of our Personalized Shopping Experience in the retail pharmacy vertical," said John Connor, eHealth's Vice President and General Manager of Strategic Partnerships. "Adheris Health's solid network of long-standing relationships coupled with their focus on the customer experience makes them a natural fit for eHealth. We are excited to welcome them as our partner."

"We are very excited to partner with eHealth to bring forth a simplified approach to help patients better navigate the complexities of the Medicare system," said John Ciccio, President & CEO of Adheris Health. "The partnership will provide an extension of intentionally-designed solutions that support patients by providing an improved experience and will allow us to further live our vision of transforming and individualizing patient health and wellness engagement."

"This innovative partnership also streamlines the Medicare enrollment process for our retail pharmacy partners and their customers, helping patients get into the plans that work for them while also retaining patients for 25%-40% of our pharmacy partners' prescription business," said Mike Roberts, SVP, Partnerships & Strategic Business Development at Adheris Health.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

About Adheris Health

Adheris Health®, a MedAdvisor company®, provides patient management solutions that activate patients, improve outcomes and elevate brand performance. With customized patient behavioral models built on extensive data insights and analytics, we have the ability to communicate with different patient types as they move throughout their individual patient journeys - in the doctor's office, at the pharmacy and in their home through our extensive data-driven platform. With the nation's largest comprehensive network for patient and prescriber access, we have direct access to 140,000 prescribers, 180 million patients, 2.1 billion prescriptions per year and ~25,000 pharmacies. In total, we support the patient through the most critical moments of care to ensure they stay on their prescribed therapy to maximize both brand and patient performance. For more information, visit www.adherishealth.com.

