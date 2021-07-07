eHealth Announces Release of Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, detailing the company's ESG strategy and performance for the 2020 Calendar Year. The complete report can be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website.

"We are excited to publish our first ever ESG report, detailing our commitment to the principles of corporate responsibility which are aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "Since eHealth's inception, we have leveraged the latest technology to provide a seamless customer experience for millions of people, while simultaneously paving the way for an entire industry to move toward a more sustainable approach to health insurance distribution and enrollment."

In 2020 eHealth began expanding its focus on ESG-related principles with the goal of providing greater transparency for stakeholders and an increased emphasis on upstanding corporate citizenship. Highlights of the report include the following.

Environmental: Climate change and other global environmental challenges threaten the health and well-being of our employees, our customers, and our communities. Although our operations have a minimal environmental impact, we believe we all have a role to play in effectively planning for and mitigating the effects of climate change.

eHealth launched a corporate sustainability program, committing to greater environmental stewardship and efforts to further strengthen connections with employees and communities.

eHealth implemented systems to help the company better understand and quantify its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions; eHealth also made a commitment to purchase offsets for the company's carbon footprint in 2021.

Social: Employees are our most valuable asset, and we strive to put them first. We're a creative and collaborative group with a single, shared mission.

eHealth completed a materiality assessment, an effort that included reaching out to key stakeholders, including customers, employees, and partners.

eHealth enhanced its diversity and inclusion programs with the creation of a Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Committee.

eHealth stayed in close touch with employees through regular Town Hall meetings, executive communications, and engagement surveys. The company also established Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to more efficiently engage employees on diversity issues and connect with communities through volunteerism and philanthropy.

Governance: eHealth's commitment to our customers, our employees, and our stakeholders goes beyond the mission of connecting consumers with the right insurance coverage. We connect them safely and ethically.

eHealth adopted a Global Human Rights Policy and Vendor Code of Conduct.

eHealth updated its Corporate Investment Policy to emphasize investments in companies with strong environmental, social, and corporate governance practices in place.

The ESG report covers key activities occurring across entities within eHealth's financial control for the calendar year 2020. Reporting methodology aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and follows frameworks consistent with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

