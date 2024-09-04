eHealth Earns Carrier Awards for Best-in-Class Quality and Customer Retention

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, announced today that the company recently earned awards for best-in-class in overall quality and customer retention from four major health insurance carriers.

The awards, which recognize eHealth's customer-centric approach to matching Medicare beneficiaries with plans that fit their needs and budget, comes just weeks ahead of this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, which begins October 15, 2024.

eHealth earned the following awards:

Humana: 2024 Overall Quality Award for the third time in a row. The award recognizes best-in-class quality and showcases eHealth's commitment to providing a high-quality experience for Medicare beneficiaries.

"We are extremely humbled to have received these awards and are proud of the tremendous partnerships we've built with our carrier partners over the years who share our commitment to providing the best possible service experience for Medicare beneficiaries," said William Kinkead, eHealth's VP, Carrier Development.

