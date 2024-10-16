eHealth Earns Great Place to Work® Certification, Recognizing Outstanding Workplace Culture

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, proudly announces its certification by Great Place to Work®, a global leader in workplace culture recognition. This prestigious certification is entirely based on feedback from current employees about their experiences. This year, an impressive 84% of employees say eHealth is a Great Place to Work. Employees indicated their satisfaction with the company's culture, leadership, and overall employee experience.

Great Place to Work Certified October 2024

"We are beyond thrilled to receive the Great Place to Work-Certified™ recognition, as creating an exceptional employee experience is at the heart of everything we do at eHealth. This certification reflects our team's commitment to fostering a culture where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive," said Jana Brown, Chief Human Resources Officer at eHealth. "We believe that when our employees succeed, the company succeeds. This recognition is a testament to the passion, hard work, and dedication our employees bring every day. We celebrate and thank them for making eHealth a truly special place to work."

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find excellent leadership at certified workplaces. Employees are also 93% more likely to look forward to work and have higher chances of being paid fairly, earning a fair share of company profits, and receiving equitable promotions.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that eHealth stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

