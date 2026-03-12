eHealth Executives to Speak at Medicarians 2026

Executives Brad Rocque and Kate Sullivan to discuss the future of employer-sponsored benefits, including the growing adoption of Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements

INDIANAPOLIS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private health insurance marketplace, today announced two of its senior leaders will participate in panel discussions at Medicarians 2026, the nation's largest gathering of professionals serving the health and personal finance needs of American seniors. The conference will take place April 20–22, 2026 in Las Vegas with over 5,000 attendees expected.

Brad Rocque, eHealth's vice president of business development, enterprise & employer development, will speak on the panel "ICHRA & Other Alternative Solutions" on Monday, April 20, from 4:20 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mr. Rocque will join a panel of industry leaders discussing the evolving landscape of Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA) and other innovative options shaping the future of employer-sponsored benefits.

Kate Sullivan, eHealth's vice president of government affairs, will participate in the panel "ICHRA Federal & State Updates: What Agents Need to Know," scheduled for Wednesday, April 22 from 3:40 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Ms. Sullivan will provide insight into the regulatory environment surrounding ICHRAs and key compliance considerations affecting brokers and employers.

More information about the event is available at www.medicarians.com.

