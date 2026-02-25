eHealth, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2025 Results

News provided by

eHealth, Inc.

Feb 25, 2026, 16:15 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Please click the included PDF link to access the full earnings press release.

The earnings press release and earnings presentation can also be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
A webcast and conference call will be held today, Wednesday, February 25, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 549-8228. The participant passcode is 52426. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available under "Events & Presentations" on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit eHealth.com or follow us on LinkedInFacebookInstagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]

