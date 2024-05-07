AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Please click the PDF link to access the full earnings press release:

The earnings press release and earnings presentation can also be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

View PDF eHealth, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A webcast and conference call will be held today, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Central Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 267-6316. The participant passcode is 6194922. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available under "News and Events" on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com .

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

