eHealth, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

eHealth, Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Please click the PDF link to access the full earnings press release:

The earnings press release and earnings presentation can also be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A webcast and conference call will be held today, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Central Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 225-9448. The participant passcode is 4737247. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available under "News and Events" on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. Consumers can visit our health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com, or call us to speak with a licensed insurance agent at 1-833-964-1202, TTY 711. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit eHealth.com or follow us on LinkedInFacebookInstagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy
[email protected]

