eHealth, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

eHealth, Inc.

08 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Please click the PDF link to access the full earnings press release:

The earnings press release and earnings presentation can also be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

Continue Reading
eHealth, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
View PDF
eHealth, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A webcast and conference call will be held today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 259-6580. The participant passcode is 88325951. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available under "News and Events" on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

About eHealth, Inc.

For over 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has expertly guided American consumers with innovative technology and licensed advisor support to help them find health insurance and related options. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com, eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide. For more information about eHealth, please visit us at eHealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy
[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

Also from this source

eHealth's New Original Research Illustrates the Challenge of Securing the Long-Term Sustainability of Medicare

eHealth, Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on August 8 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.