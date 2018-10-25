eHealth, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2018 Overview

Revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $40.8 million , a 30% increase compared to $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2017.

, a 30% increase compared to for the third quarter of 2017. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $9.0 million compared to net loss of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2017.

compared to net loss of for the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $(6.9) million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $(12.5) million for the third quarter of 2017.

for the third quarter of 2018 compared to for the third quarter of 2017. Net cash used in operations for the third quarter of 2018 was $4.9 million compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Effective January 1, 2018, eHealth adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), using the full retrospective method. Prior period information presented has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this new revenue recognition standard.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance exchange, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Scott Flanders, chief executive officer of eHealth stated, "I am pleased with eHealth's solid third quarter performance and our increased momentum as we enter the important fourth quarter selling season. Third quarter year over year revenue growth was the strongest since 2015. We also achieved a significant improvement in our Adjusted EBITDA compared to the same quarter a year ago. We are confident in our operational readiness for this selling season, our ability to generate strong Medicare enrollment growth, and our ability to deliver on our full year financial guidance."

GAAP — Third Quarter of 2018 Results

Revenue — Revenue for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $40.8 million, a 30% increase compared to $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2017. Commission revenue for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $33.6 million, a 14% increase compared to $29.5 million for the third quarter of 2017. Other revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $7.1 million, a 270% increase compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Revenue from the Medicare segment was $32.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, a 42% increase compared to $23.0 million for the third quarter of 2017. Revenue from the Individual, Family and Small Business segment was $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, a 5% decrease compared to $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Loss from Operations — Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2018 was $15.5 million compared to loss from operations of $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Pre-tax Loss — Pre-tax loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $15.2 million compared to pre-tax loss of $15.4 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Benefit from Income Taxes — Benefit from income taxes for the third quarter of 2018 was $6.2 million compared to benefit from income taxes of $13.2 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Net Loss — Net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $9.0 million, or $0.47 net loss per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.12 net loss per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017.

Segment Profit (Loss) — Profit from our Medicare segment was $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to loss of $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2017. Loss from our Individual, Family and Small Business segment was $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to loss of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP — Third Quarter of 2018 Results

Non-GAAP Operating Loss & Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) — Non-GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $7.6 million compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $13.2 million for the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $4.3 million, or $0.22 net loss per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.04 net loss per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018 excludes $3.5 million of stock-based compensation expense, $3.8 million of expense for change in fair value of earnout liability related to our acquisition of GoMedigap and $0.5 million of amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018 also exclude $3.2 million of benefit from income tax effect of these adjustments. Non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017 excludes $2.2 million of stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million of amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017 also exclude $1.0 million of benefit from income tax effect of these adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA — Adjusted EBITDA was $(6.9) million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $(12.5) million for the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding stock-based compensation, change in fair value of earnout liability related to our acquisition of GoMedigap, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition costs, restructuring charges, amortization of intangible assets, net other income (expense), and benefit from income taxes to GAAP net loss.

Membership & Submitted Applications

Submitted Applications — Submitted applications for all Medicare products, which includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug Plans were 33,902 applications in the third quarter of 2018, a 17% increase compared to 28,926 applications in the third quarter of 2017. Submitted applications for individual and family plan products decreased 68% in the third quarter of 2018 to 1,662 applications compared to 5,127 applications in the third quarter of 2017.

Approved Members — Approved members for all Medicare products, which includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug Plans were 30,160 in the third quarter of 2018, a 14% increase compared to 26,387 applications in the third quarter of 2017. Approved members for individual and family plan products decreased 65% in the third quarter of 2018 to 1,810 members compared to 5,119 members in the third quarter of 2017.

Membership — Total estimated membership as of September 30, 2018 was 887,808 members, a 2% increase from 874,103 estimated members we reported as of September 30, 2017. Estimated Medicare membership as of September 30, 2018 was 409,888, a 30% increase compared to 314,505 estimated members we reported as of September 30, 2017. Estimated individual and family plan membership as of September 30, 2018 was 161,371 members, a 29% decrease compared to 227,330 estimated members we reported as of September 30, 2017.

Cash — Third Quarter of 2018

Cash Flows — Net cash used in operating activities was $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2017.

GAAP — Year-to-Date Results

Revenue — Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 totaled $116.5 million, an 8% increase compared to $107.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Commission revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 totaled $105.0 million, a 4% increase compared to $100.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Other revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $11.5 million, a 70% increase compared to $6.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Revenue from the Medicare segment was $89.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a 23% increase compared to $72.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Revenue from the Individual, Family and Small Business segment was $27.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a 21% decrease compared to $35.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Loss from Operations — Loss from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $39.1 million compared to loss from operations of $30.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Pre-tax Loss — Pre-tax loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $38.3 million compared to pre-tax loss of $29.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Benefit from Income Taxes — Benefit from income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $12.5 million compared to benefit from income taxes of $26.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Net Loss — Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $25.8 million, or $1.36 net loss per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.14 net loss per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Segment Profit (Loss) — Profit from our Medicare segment was $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to loss of $8.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Profit from our Individual, Family and Small Business segment was $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to profit of $8.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Non-GAAP — Year-to-Date Results

Non-GAAP Operating Loss & Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) — Non-GAAP operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $20.1 million compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $22.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Non-GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $13.0 million, or $0.68 net loss per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.11 net income per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 exclude $9.2 million of stock-based compensation expense, $6.3 million change in fair value of earnout liability, $0.1 million acquisition costs, $1.9 million restructuring charges and $1.5 million of amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 also excludes $6.2 million of benefit from income tax effect of these adjustments. Non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 exclude $6.9 million of stock-based compensation expense and $0.8 million of amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 also exclude $3.1 million of benefit from income tax effect of these adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA — Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $(18.2) million compared to $(20.3) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding stock-based compensation, change in fair value of earnout liability related to our acquisition of GoMedigap, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition costs, restructuring charges, amortization of intangible assets, other income (expense), net and benefit from income taxes to GAAP net loss.

Membership & Submitted Applications

Submitted Applications — Submitted applications for all Medicare products, which includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug Plans was 102,687 applications in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a 12% increase compared to 91,369 applications in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Submitted applications for individual and family plan products decreased 68% in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to 10,578 applications compared to 32,563 applications in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Cash — Year-to-Date

Cash Flows — Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $5.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

2018 Guidance

eHealth is reaffirming guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2018 based on information available as of October 25, 2018. These expectations are forward-looking statements, and eHealth assumes no obligation to update these statements. Actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this release and in eHealth's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $217.5 million to $227.5 million . Revenue from the Medicare segment is expected to be in the range of $178.5 million to $183.5 million . Revenue from the Individual, Family and Small Business segment is expected to be in the range of $39.0 million to $44.0 million .

to . Revenue from the Medicare segment is expected to be in the range of to . Revenue from the Individual, Family and Small Business segment is expected to be in the range of to . GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $1.6 million to $6.6 million .

to . GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.34 per share.

to per share. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (a) is expected to be in the range of $0.69 to $0.95 per share.

is expected to be in the range of to per share. Adjusted EBITDA (b) is expected to be in the range of $21.9 million to $26.9 million .

is expected to be in the range of to . Medicare segment profit (c) for the year ending December 31, 2018 is expected to be in the range of $45.5 million to $49.5 million . Individual, Family and Small Business segment profit (c) for the year ending December 31, 2018 is expected to be in the range of $6.0 million to $7.0 million. Corporate (d) shared service expenses, excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expense, is expected to be approximately $29.5 million.

for the year ending is expected to be in the range of to . Individual, Family and Small Business segment profit for the year ending December 31, 2018 is expected to be in the range of $6.0 million to $7.0 million. Corporate shared service expenses, excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expense, is expected to be approximately $29.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share(e) is expected to be in the range of $1.13 to $1.39 per share.

(a) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by adding stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of earnout liability, acquisition costs, restructuring charges, intangible asset amortization expense and the income tax effect of these adjustments to GAAP net income. (b) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding stock-based compensation, change in fair value of earnout liability, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition costs, restructuring charges, amortization of intangible assets, other income (expense) and provision (benefit) for income taxes to GAAP net income. (c) Segment profit is calculated as revenue for the applicable segment less Marketing and Advertising, Customer Care and Enrollment, Technology and Content and General and Administrative operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, change in fair value of earnout liability, depreciation and amortization expense and amortization of intangible assets, that are directly attributable to the applicable segment and other indirect Marketing and Advertising, Customer Care and Enrollment and Technology and Content operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense and amortization of intangible assets, allocated to the applicable segment based on usage. (d) Corporate consists of other indirect General and Administrative operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expense, which are managed in a corporate shared services environment and, since they are not the responsibility of segment operating management, are not allocated to the reportable segments. (e) Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share is calculated by adding stock-based compensation, change in fair value of earnout liability, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition costs, restructuring charges, amortization of intangible assets, other income (expense) and provision for income taxes to GAAP net income per share.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates eHealth.com, a leading private online health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers side by side and purchase and enroll in coverage online. eHealth offers thousands of individual, family and small business health plans underwritten by many of the nation's leading health insurance companies. eHealth (through its subsidiaries) is licensed to sell health insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. eHealth also offers educational resources and powerful online and pharmacy-based tools to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate Medicare health insurance options, choose the right plan and enroll in select plans online through PlanPrescriber.com (www.PlanPrescriber.com), eHealthMedicare.com (www.eHealthMedicare.com) and Medicare.com (www.Medicare.com) and GoMedigap.com (www.GoMedigap.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding our operational readiness for the fourth quarter selling season, Medicare enrollment growth, our ability to deliver on our financial guidance, our estimates regarding constrained lifetime values of commissions per member and constraints on lifetime value by product category, total membership, Medicare membership, Individual and Family plan membership, ancillary and small business membership, and our guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2018, including our guidance for total revenue, revenue from the Medicare segment, revenue from the Individual, Family and Small Business segment, GAAP net income, Adjusted EBITDA, profit from the Medicare segment, profit from the Individual, Family and Small Business segment, Corporate shared service expense, GAAP net income per share, Non-GAAP net income per share and Adjusted EBITDA per share.

These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In particular, we are required by the new revenue recognition standard to make numerous assumptions that are based upon historical trends and management judgment. These assumptions may change over time and have a material impact on our revenue recognition, guidance, and results of operations. Please review the assumptions stated in this section carefully as well as the disclosures about our implementation of the new revenue recognition standard in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include risks associated with the impact of healthcare reform; our ability to retain existing members and enroll a large number of new members during the annual healthcare reform open enrollment period and Medicare annual enrollment period; the impact of annual enrollment period for the purchase of individual and family health insurance and its timing on our recognition of revenue; our ability to sell qualified health insurance plans to subsidy-eligible individuals and to enroll subsidy eligible individuals through government-run health insurance exchanges; changes in laws and regulations, including in connection with healthcare reform; our ability to successfully make and integrate acquisitions; our health insurance benefit packages' ability to meet individual customer's specific health insurance and price needs; our ability to comply with CMS guidance and impact on conversion rates as a result of the federal exchange changes to enrollment; competition, including competition from government-run health insurance exchanges; seasonality of our business and the fluctuation of our operating results; our ability to retain existing members and limit member turnover; changes in consumer behaviors and their selection of individual and family health insurance products, including the selection of products for which we receive lower commissions; a reduction of product offerings among carriers and the resulting impact on our commission revenue; carriers exiting the market of selling individual and family health insurance and the resulting impact on our supply and commission revenue; our ability to execute on our growth strategy in the Medicare and small business health insurance markets; the impact of increased health insurance costs on demand; our ability to timely receive and accurately predict the amount of commission payments from health insurance carriers; timing of commission payments from health insurance carriers; medical loss ratio requirements; delays in our receipt of items required to recognize Medicare revenue; changes in member conversion rates; our ability to accurately estimate membership; our relationships with health insurance carriers; customer concentration and consolidation of the health insurance industry; our success in marketing and selling health insurance plans and our unit cost of acquisition; our ability to hire, train and retain licensed health insurance agents and other employees; the need for health insurance carrier and regulatory approvals in connection with the marketing of Medicare-related insurance products; costs of acquiring new members; scalability of the Medicare business; lack of membership growth and retention rates; consumers satisfaction of our service; changes in competitive landscape; our ability to attract and to convert online visitors into paying members; changes in products offered on our ecommerce platform; changes and reductions in commission rates; maintaining and enhancing our brand identity; our ability to derive desired benefits from investments in our business, including membership growth initiatives; dependence on acceptance of the Internet as a marketplace for the purchase and sale of health insurance; reliance on marketing partners; the impact of our digital marketing efforts; timing of receipt and accuracy of commission reports; payment practices of health insurance carriers; dependence on our operations in China; compliance with insurance and other laws and regulations; exposure to security risks; and the performance, reliability and availability of our ecommerce platform and underlying network infrastructure. Other factors that could cause operating, financial and other results to differ are described in eHealth's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the investor relations page of eHealth's website at http://www.ehealthinsurance.com and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to eHealth as of the date hereof, and eHealth does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement eHealth's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, eHealth presents investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP operating margins; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA); non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA per share.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) consists of GAAP operating income (loss) excluding the following items:

the effects of expensing stock-based compensation related to stock options and restricted stock units,



change in fair value of earnout liability,



acquisition costs,



restructuring charges, and



amortization of intangible assets.

Non-GAAP operating margins are calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income (loss) by GAAP total revenue.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) consists of GAAP net income (loss) excluding the following items:

the effects of expensing stock-based compensation related to stock options and restricted stock units,



change in fair value of earnout liability,



acquisition costs,



restructuring charges,



amortization of intangible assets, and



the income tax impact of excluded items.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding stock-based compensation, change in fair value of earnout liability, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition costs, restructuring charges, amortization of intangible assets, other income (expense) and provision (benefit) for income taxes to GAAP net income (loss).

eHealth believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to eHealth's financial condition and results of operations. Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with eHealth's past financial reports. Management also believes that the items described above provides an additional measure of eHealth's operating results and facilitates comparisons of eHealth's core operating performance against prior periods and business model objectives. This information is provided to investors in order to facilitate additional analyses of past, present and future operating performance and as a supplemental means to evaluate eHealth's ongoing operations. eHealth believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in their assessment of eHealth's operating performance.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margins, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA per share are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the revenue and costs associated with the operations of eHealth's business and do not reflect income tax as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of eHealth's results as reported under GAAP. eHealth expects to continue to incur the stock-based compensation costs and purchased intangible asset amortization costs described above, and exclusion of these costs, and their related income tax benefits, from non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. eHealth compensates for these limitations by prominently disclosing GAAP operating income (loss), GAAP operating margins, GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share and providing investors with reconciliations from eHealth's GAAP operating results to the non-GAAP financial measures for the relevant periods.

The accompanying tables provide more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures described above and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

EHEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited) December 31 September 30, 2017 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,293 $ 20,348 Accounts receivable 1,475 2,140 Commissions receivable - current 109,666 101,214 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,305 12,751 Total current assets 155,739 136,453 Commissions receivable - non-current 169,751 164,521 Property and equipment, net 4,705 7,011 Other assets 7,287 10,995 Intangible assets, net 7,540 12,796 Goodwill 14,096 40,233 Total assets $ 359,118 $ 372,009 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,246 $ 4,909 Accrued compensation and benefits 15,498 13,549 Accrued marketing expenses 4,693 3,058 Earnout liability- current — 17,673 Other current liabilities 2,008 7,303 Total current liabilities 25,445 46,492 Earnout liability - non-current — 16,327 Deferred income taxes - non-current 45,089 32,410 Other non-current liabilities 1,920 2,316 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 30 31 Additional paid-in capital 281,706 295,408 Treasury stock, at cost (199,998) (199,998) Retained earnings 204,725 178,894 Accumulated other comprehensive income 201 129 Total stockholders' equity 286,664 274,464 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 359,118 $ 372,009

EHEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Revenue Commission $ 29,539 $ 33,613 $ 100,827 $ 104,966 Other 1,927 7,138 6,761 11,512 Total revenue 31,466 40,751 107,588 116,478 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (9) 170 228 473 Marketing and advertising 13,383 16,148 42,678 45,756 Customer care and enrollment 15,798 17,272 39,919 43,730 Technology and content 8,354 7,740 24,358 23,368 General and administrative 9,353 10,528 29,879 32,459 Change in fair value of earnout liability — 3,800 — 6,300 Restructuring charges — — — 1,865 Acquisition costs — — — 76 Amortization of intangible assets 260 547 780 1,545 Total operating costs and expenses 47,139 56,205 137,842 155,572 Loss from operations (15,673) (15,454) (30,254) (39,094) Other income, net 300 296 875 776 Loss before benefit from income taxes (15,373) (15,158) (29,379) (38,318) Benefit from income taxes (13,197) (6,186) (26,777) (12,487) Net loss $ (2,176) $ (8,972) $ (2,602) $ (25,831) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.12) $ (0.47) $ (0.14) $ (1.36) Diluted $ (0.12) $ (0.47) $ (0.14) $ (1.36) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts: Basic 18,565 19,236 18,473 19,059 Diluted 18,565 19,236 18,473 19,059 Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Marketing and advertising $ 284 $ 545 $ 719 $ 1,477 Customer care and enrollment 131 194 267 565 Technology and content 310 388 978 1,115 General and administrative 1,521 2,416 4,984 6,067 Restructuring — — — 251 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,246 $ 3,543 $ 6,948 $ 9,475

EHEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (2,176) $ (8,972) $ (2,602) $ (25,831) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred income taxes (13,206) (6,197) (25,337) (12,679) Depreciation and amortization 699 620 2,212 1,870 Amortization of internally developed software 404 572 1,055 1,583 Amortization of intangible assets 260 547 780 1,545 Stock-based compensation expense 2,246 3,543 6,948 9,475 Change in fair value of earnout liability — 3,800 — 6,300 Other non-cash items (39) 11 (90) 387 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,928) (1,294) (1,542) (665) Commissions receivable 2,439 1,661 22,584 29,156 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,916) (7,089) (3,004) (8,209) Accounts payable 1,246 2,715 (1,552) 1,513 Accrued compensation and benefits 758 1,517 (41) (2,081) Accrued marketing expenses (2,480) 316 (5,251) (1,635) Deferred revenue 2,710 4,978 2,220 5,354 Accrued expense and other liabilities 109 (1,676) (1,793) (595) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (12,874) (4,948) (5,413) 5,488 Investing activities Capitalized internal-use software and website development costs (840) (1,581) (2,505) (4,344) Purchases of property and equipment and other assets (378) (2,349) (1,483) (3,471) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — — (14,929) Net cash used in investing activities (1,218) (3,930) (3,988) (22,744) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 130 1,362 179 2,030 Cash used to net-share settle equity awards (705) (1,656) (1,101) (3,398) Debt issuance cost payments — (1,172) — (1,172) Principal payments in connection with capital leases (18) (26) (80) (78) Net cash used in financing activities (593) (1,492) (1,002) (2,618) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (18) (56) (1) (71) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,703) (10,426) (10,404) (19,945) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 66,080 30,774 61,781 40,293 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,377 $ 20,348 $ 51,377 $ 20,348

EHEALTH, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Revenue Medicare (1) $ 22,999 $ 32,733 $ 72,571 $ 88,964 Individual, Family and Small Business (2) 8,467 8,018 35,017 27,514 Total revenue $ 31,466 $ 40,751 $ 107,588 $ 116,478 Segment profit (loss) Medicare segment profit (loss) (3) $ (5,796) $ 467 $ (8,738) $ 2,174 Individual, Family and Small Business segment profit (loss) (3) (404) (579) 8,431 2,292 Total segment profit (loss) (6,200) (112) (307) 4,466 Corporate (4) (6,268) (6,832) (20,007) (22,680) Stock-based compensation expense (2,246) (3,543) (6,948) (9,224) Depreciation and amortization (699) (620) (2,212) (1,870) Change in fair value of earnout liability — (3,800) — (6,300) Restructuring charges — — — (1,865) Acquisition costs — — — (76) Amortization of intangible assets (260) (547) (780) (1,545) Other income (expense), net 300 296 875 776 Loss before benefit from income taxes $ (15,373) $ (15,158) $ (29,379) $ (38,318)

Segment Information

We evaluate our business performance and manage our operations as two distinct reporting segments:

Medicare and

Individual, Family and Small Business.

(1) The Medicare segment consists primarily of amounts earned from our sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, and to a lesser extent, ancillary products sold to our Medicare-eligible customers, including but not limited to, dental, vision, and life, our advertising program that allows Medicare-related carriers to purchase advertising on a separate website developed, hosted and maintained by us and our delivery and sale to third parties of Medicare-related health insurance leads generated by our ecommerce platforms and our marketing activities. (2) The Individual, Family and Small Business segment consists primarily of amounts earned from our sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to our non-Medicare-eligible customers, including but not limited to, dental, vision, life and short term insurance plans. To a lesser extent, the Individual, Family and Small Business segment consists of amounts earned from our online sponsorship program that allows carriers to purchase advertising space in specific markets in a sponsorship area on our website, our licensing to third parties the use of our health insurance ecommerce technology and our delivery and sale to third parties of individual and family health insurance leads generated by our ecommerce platforms and our marketing activities. (3) Segment profit (loss) is calculated as revenue for the applicable segment less Marketing and Advertising, Customer Care and Enrollment, Technology and Content and General and Administrative operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, restructuring benefit and amortization of intangible assets, that are directly attributable to the applicable segment and other indirect Marketing and Advertising, Customer Care and Enrollment and Technology and Content operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense and amortization of intangible assets, allocated to the applicable segment based on usage. (4) Corporate consists of other indirect General and Administrative operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, which are managed in a corporate shared services environment and, because they are not the responsibility of segment operating management, are not allocated to the reportable segments.

EHEALTH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2018 Amount Percent of

Total Revenue Amount Percent of

Total Revenue GAAP marketing and advertising expense $ 13,383 43% $ 16,148 40% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (284) (1)% (545) (1)% Non-GAAP marketing and advertising expense $ 13,099 42% $ 15,603 38% GAAP customer care and enrollment expense $ 15,798 50% $ 17,272 42% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (131) —% (194) —% Non-GAAP customer care and enrollment expense $ 15,667 50% $ 17,078 42% GAAP technology and content expense $ 8,354 27% $ 7,740 19% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (310) (1)% (388) (1)% Non-GAAP technology and content expense $ 8,044 26% $ 7,352 18% GAAP general and administrative expense $ 9,353 30% $ 10,528 26% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (1,521) (5)% (2,416) (6)% Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 7,832 25% $ 8,112 20% GAAP operating costs and expenses $ 47,139 150% $ 56,205 138% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (2,246) (7)% (3,543) (9)% Change in fair value of earnout liability (2) — —% (3,800) (9)% Amortization of intangible assets (3) (260) (1)% (547) (1)% Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses $ 44,633 142% $ 48,315 119% GAAP loss from operations $ (15,673) (50)% $ (15,454) (38)% Stock-based compensation expense (1) 2,246 7% 3,543 9% Change in fair value of earnout liability (2) — —% 3,800 9% Amortization of intangible assets (3) 260 1% 547 1% Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (13,167) (42)% $ (7,564) (19)%

Explanation of Adjustments

(1) Non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP expenses exclude the effect of expensing stock-based compensation related to stock options and restricted stock units. (2) Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes the change in fair value of earnout liability related to the acquisition of GoMedigap, which was completed in January 2018. (3) Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes amortization of intangible assets.

EHEALTH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2018 Amount Percent of

Total Revenue Amount Percent of

Total Revenue GAAP marketing and advertising expense $ 42,678 40% $ 45,756 39% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (719) (1)% (1,477) (1)% Non-GAAP marketing and advertising expense $ 41,959 39% $ 44,279 38% GAAP customer care and enrollment expense $ 39,919 37% $ 43,730 38% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (267) —% (565) —% Non-GAAP customer care and enrollment expense $ 39,652 37% $ 43,165 37% GAAP technology and content expense $ 24,358 23% $ 23,368 20% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (978) (1)% (1,115) (1)% Non-GAAP technology and content expense $ 23,380 22% $ 22,253 19% GAAP general and administrative expense $ 29,879 28% $ 32,459 28% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (4,984) (5)% (6,067) (5)% Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 24,895 23% $ 26,392 23% GAAP operating costs and expenses $ 137,842 128% $ 155,572 134% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (6,948) (6)% (9,224) (8)% Change in fair value of earnout liability (2) — —% (6,300) (5)% Acquisition costs (3) — —% (76) —% Restructuring charges (4) — —% (1,865) (2)% Amortization of intangible assets (5) (780) (1)% (1,545) (1)% Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses $ 130,114 121% $ 136,562 117% GAAP loss from operations $ (30,254) (28)% $ (39,094) (34)% Stock-based compensation expense (1) 6,948 6% 9,224 8% Change in fair value of earnout liability (2) — —% 6,300 5% Acquisition costs (3) — —% 76 —% Restructuring charges (4) — —% 1,865 2% Amortization of intangible assets (5) 780 1% 1,545 1% Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (22,526) (21)% $ (20,084) (17)%

Explanation of Adjustments

(1) Non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP expenses exclude the effect of expensing stock-based compensation related to stock options and restricted stock units. (2) Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes the change in fair value of earnout liability related to the acquisition of GoMedigap, which was completed in January 2018. (3) Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes costs related to the acquisition of GoMedigap, which was completed in January 2018. (4) Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes restructuring charges. (5) Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes amortization of intangible assets.

EHEALTH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2018 2017 2018 GAAP net loss $ (2,176) $ (8,972) $ (2,602) $ (25,831) Stock-based compensation expense (1) 2,246 3,543 $ 6,948 9,224 Change in fair value of earnout liability (2) — 3,800 — 6,300 Acquisition costs (3) — — — 76 Restructuring charges (4) — — — 1,865 Amortization of intangible assets (5) 260 547 780 1,545 Benefit from income taxes (6) (1,021) (3,219) (3,148) (6,197) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (691) $ (4,301) $ 1,978 $ (13,018) GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.12) $ (0.47) $ (0.14) $ (1.36) Stock-based compensation expense (1) 0.12 0.18 0.38 0.49 Change in fair value of earnout liability (2) — 0.20 — 0.33 Acquisition costs (3) — — — — Restructuring charges(4) — — — 0.10 Amortization of intangible assets (5) 0.01 0.03 0.04 0.08 Benefit from income taxes (6) (0.05) (0.16) (0.17) (0.32) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.04) $ (0.22) $ 0.11 $ (0.68) GAAP net loss $ (2,176) $ (8,972) $ (2,602) $ (25,831) Stock-based compensation expense (1) 2,246 3,543 6,948 9,224 Change in fair value of earnout liability (2) — 3,800 — 6,300 Depreciation and amortization (7) 699 620 2,212 1,870 Acquisition costs (3) — — — 76 Restructuring charges (4) — — — 1,865 Amortization of intangible assets (5) 260 547 780 1,545 Other income (expense), net (8) (300) (296) (875) (776) Benefit from income taxes (6) (13,197) (6,186) (26,777) (12,487) Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,468) $ (6,944) $ (20,314) $ (18,214)

Explanation of Adjustments

(1) Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the effect of expensing stock-based compensation related to stock options and restricted stock units. (2) Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the change in fair value of earnout liability related to the acquisition of GoMedigap, which was completed in January 2018. (3) Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA exclude costs related to the acquisition of GoMedigap, which was completed in January 2018. (4) Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA exclude restructuring charges. (5) Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA exclude amortization of intangible assets. (6) Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA exclude benefit from income taxes. (7) Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization. (8) Adjusted EBITDA excludes other income (expense), net.

EHEALTH, INC. SUMMARY OF SELECTED METRICS COMMISSION REVENUE BY PRODUCT (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2018 Percent

Change 2017 2018 Percent

Change Medicare Medicare Advantage $ 17,544 $ 17,976 2 % $ 55,426 $ 57,649 4 % Medicare Supplement 3,442 7,358 114 % 10,242 18,305 79 % Medicare Part D 977 1,005 3 % 3,558 2,879 (19) % Total Medicare 21,963 26,339 20 % 69,226 78,833 14 % Individual and Family (1) Non-Qualified Health Plans 1,665 876 (47) % 7,426 3,386 (54) % Qualified Health Plans 323 1,169 262 % 6,089 5,006 (18) % Total Individual and Family 1,988 2,045 3 % 13,515 8,392 (38) % Ancillary Short-term 1,405 1,699 21 % 4,280 4,242 (1) % Dental 960 245 (74) % 3,810 1,611 (58) % Vision 285 126 (56) % 1,137 857 (25) % Other 1,040 1,006 (3) % 2,567 3,659 43 % Total Ancillary 3,690 3,076 (17) % 11,794 10,369 (12) % Small Business 1,506 1,697 13 % 4,962 5,828 17 % Commission Bonus 392 456 16 % 1,330 1,544 16 % Total Commission Revenue $ 29,539 $ 33,613 14 % $ 100,827 $ 104,966 4 %

(1) We define our Individual and Family Plan offerings as major medical individual and family health insurance plans, which does not include Medicare-related, small business or ancillary plans. Individual and family health insurance plans include both Qualified and Non-Qualified plans. Qualified health plans are individual and family health insurance plans that meet the requirements of the Affordable Care Act and are offered through the government-run health insurance exchange in the relevant jurisdiction. Non-Qualified health plans are individual and family health insurance plans that meet the requirements of the Affordable Care Act and are not offered through the exchange in the relevant jurisdiction. Individuals who purchase Non-Qualified health plans cannot receive a subsidy in connection with the purchase of those plans.

EHEALTH, INC. SUMMARY OF SELECTED METRICS SUBMITTED APPLICATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2018 Percent

Change 2017 2018 Percent

Change Medicare (1) Medicare Advantage 21,010 21,115 — % 65,880 69,060 5 % Medicare Supplement 4,578 8,924 95 % 13,275 22,180 67 % Medicare Part D 3,338 3,863 16 % 12,214 11,447 (6) % Total Medicare 28,926 33,902 17 % 91,369 102,687 12 % Individual and Family (2) Non-Qualified Health Plans 4,041 1,224 (70) % 22,403 6,419 (71) % Qualified Health Plans 1,086 438 (60) % 10,160 4,159 (59) % Total Individual and Family 5,127 1,662 (68) % 32,563 10,578 (68) % Ancillary (3) Short-term 26,527 30,365 14 % 73,226 75,639 3 % Dental 14,523 9,111 (37) % 54,635 31,428 (42) % Vision 5,937 4,318 (27) % 21,998 14,111 (36) % Other 7,762 10,641 37 % 19,257 32,759 70 % Total Ancillary 54,749 54,435 (1) % 169,116 153,937 (9) % Small Business (4) 1,239 1,843 49 % 3,681 5,235 42 % Total Submitted Applications 90,041 91,842 2 % 296,729 272,437 (8) %

Submitted Applications

Applications are counted as submitted when the applicant completes the application and either clicks the submit button on our website or provides verbal authorization to submit the application. The applicant may have additional actions to take before the application will be reviewed by the insurance carrier, such as providing additional information. In addition, an applicant may submit more than one application.

(1) Medicare-related health insurance applications submitted on our website or through our customer care center during the period, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D prescription drug and Medicare Supplement plans. (2) Major medical Individual and Family plan ("IFP") health insurance applications submitted on our website during the period. An applicant may submit more than one application. We define our IFP offerings as major medical individual and family health insurance plans, which does not include Medicare-related, small business or ancillary plans. (3) Ancillary Plans consists primarily of short-term, dental and vision insurance plans submitted on our website during the period. (4) Applications for small business health insurance applications are counted as submitted when the applicant completes the application, the employees complete their applications, the applicant submits the application to us and we submit the application to the carrier.