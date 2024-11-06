eHealth, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

News provided by

eHealth, Inc.

Nov 06, 2024, 07:30 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Please click the PDF link to access the full earnings press release:

The earnings press release and earnings presentation can also be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

Continue Reading
eHealth, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results
View PDF
eHealth, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Webcast and Conference Call Information
A webcast and conference call will be held today, Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Central Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 343-5172. The participant passcode is 1401106. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available under "Events & Presentations" on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit eHealth.com or follow us on LinkedInFacebookInstagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy
[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Enrollees Give Affordable Care Act Mixed Reviews Ahead of Open Enrollment and November Election

Enrollees Give Affordable Care Act Mixed Reviews Ahead of Open Enrollment and November Election

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) was fully implemented ten years ago in 2014, but with open enrollment just around the corner, enrollees are split on...
eHealth, Inc. to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

eHealth, Inc. to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that Fran Soistman, Chief Executive Officer,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics