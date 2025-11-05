eHealth, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

News provided by

eHealth, Inc.

Nov 05, 2025, 16:15 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Please click the included PDF link to access the full earnings press release.

The earnings press release and earnings presentation can also be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

Continue Reading
eHealth, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
View PDF
eHealth, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Webcast and Conference Call Information
A webcast and conference call will be held today, Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 549-8228. The participant passcode is 47090. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available under "Events & Presentations" on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit eHealth.com or follow us on LinkedInFacebookInstagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

eHealth, Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on November 5 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

eHealth, Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on November 5 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release third quarter...
eHealth Announces Extension of Blue Torch Term Loan

eHealth Announces Extension of Blue Torch Term Loan

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace (the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Insurance

Health Insurance

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics