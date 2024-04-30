eHealth, Inc. to Present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that Fran Soistman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 at 2:05 p.m. E.T.

Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of the presentation on eHealth's Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

