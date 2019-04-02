eHealth Insights: Medicare Beneficiaries Increasingly Shopping Online for Insurance Products

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) released a report highlighting an increase in online enrollments among its Medicare customers. The report also shows more Medicare customers are using online shopping tools, and that a strong majority own smartphones.

Highlights from the report:

Increasing online Medicare insurance enrollments: 22 percent of all Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement enrollments at eHealth in the fourth quarter of 2018 occurred online, compared to 13 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 – a year-over-year increase of 69 percent.

22 percent of all Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement enrollments at eHealth in the fourth quarter of 2018 occurred online, compared to 13 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 – a year-over-year increase of 69 percent. Growing use of online shopping comparison tools : 30 percent of eHealth customers selecting Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans used the company's prescription drug coverage comparison tool to see which plan best fit their personal medication needs, compared to 18 percent the year before – a year-over-year increase of 67 percent. The average potential savings identified by tool users was $531 per year.

: 30 percent of eHealth customers selecting Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans used the company's prescription drug coverage comparison tool to see which plan best fit their personal medication needs, compared to 18 percent the year before – a year-over-year increase of 67 percent. The average potential savings identified by tool users was per year. Most Medicare beneficiaries use mobile technology: Nearly 8 in 10 (79 percent) of respondents to a survey of eHealth Medicare customers said they owned a smartphone; among those age 80 and older, 56 percent own smartphones. By comparison, a Pew report on seniors found that only 18 percent of people age 65 and older owned smartphones in 2013.

"Seniors are increasingly comfortable with shopping online and with technology in general," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "It's as important as ever that today's Medicare beneficiaries have access to personal help and advice from licensed agents, but more of today's Medicare beneficiaries want to use online comparison tools to select and enroll in Medicare insurance products. We're excited to be leading the way in the transformation of the Medicare market."

For more information, read the full report.

