eHealth Is Ready to Help Medicare Beneficiaries Navigate a Challenging Annual Enrollment Period This Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on October 15, this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is widely expected to be the most dynamic in recent memory, but after a year of disciplined preparation, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com) is ready to help beneficiaries review their options and identify and enroll in the right Medicare plan for their personal needs and budget.

A Year of Innovation

For the third consecutive year, eHealth is leveraging new technology and internal processes to support Medicare beneficiaries this AEP. The company is officially launching its "LiveAdvise" experience (formerly known as "Advisor in the Room"), allowing beneficiaries to navigate the shopping and enrollment process with a live agent by video, building personal relationships and bridging the gap between the online and in-person shopping experience. Additional technology improvements this AEP include:

"MatchMonitor," a tool to simplify AEP for existing eHealth customers whose plans may be changing

"AppTracker," to keep customers informed of the status of their application every step of the way

Intuitive improvements to the customer experience, including enhanced usability and personalization across the ecommerce site

Up-front needs analysis tools to help beneficiaries focus on the plans that are best suited to their priorities

Improved live agent chat and co-browsing functions

Building on a foundation of success

Last year eHealth successfully launched a new brand identity based on rigorous consumer research and testing, and a new company spokesperson, Eve, who embodies the company's brand and represents the compassion and expertise eHealth customers deserve. This year eHealth is building on that foundation with new direct-response television ads, online ads, and other marketing content featuring Eve and showcasing real-life Medicare beneficiaries using eHealth to review their coverage options and save money on premiums and out-of-pocket costs. eHealth will also deploy an integrated marketing strategy across paid search, direct mail, email, search engine optimization, affiliate, and strategic partner channels. See Eve's newest ad here.

A nimble, empowered organization

After last year's Medicare AEP, eHealth made strategic adjustments in its business organization to empower leadership to more effectively pursue and achieve business goals while encouraging innovation and cooperation across teams. Throughout the spring and summer months the company also hired and trained new licensed in-house insurance agents and representatives to support AEP goals for 2024. To help ensure beneficiary satisfaction, eHealth's phone agents will be supported by refined and expanded back-office support tools and a "100% Verification" standard for telephonic enrollments to ensure clarity for beneficiaries and higher-quality enrollments for carriers.

A team dedicated to customer care

Across the organization, eHealth employees are doing their part to make this AEP a success. Through company social channels, eHealth is highlighting the personal stories of licensed insurance agents and other employees with its "We are eHealth" campaign. Additionally, for the second year in a row the company's "AEP Aces" initiative is encouraging employees who do not typically work directly with beneficiaries to undergo special training and volunteer as phone screeners during the busiest weeks of AEP. eHealth employees are motivated to volunteer to help reduce hold times and assist with providing beneficiaries a great experience.

"Medicare beneficiaries could face a challenging AEP this year because of significant changes to their current plans, including out-of-pocket costs and core and supplemental benefits," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "We've focused all our efforts over the past several months to serve beneficiaries better and more effectively in finding the right Medicare coverage for their personal needs and budget. I am particularly proud of the united determination among our employees to make this a successful AEP, both for our customers and the company."

