eHealth Marks Milestones as It Looks Toward Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) released new information on customer adoption of its Customer Center service, one year after it was launched. With Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period approaching, the company also shared data showing how the Customer Center encourages plan retention among Medicare beneficiaries enrolling in plans online through eHealth without telephonic support from agents.

eHealth announced that more than 160,000 Medicare beneficiaries have now created accounts through the company's Customer Center since it was launched in October of 2020. Through the Customer Center, eHealth customers can create secure personal profiles describing their prescription drugs, preferred doctors and pharmacies, their current Medicare insurance plan, and other relevant heath care data. The Customer Center is designed to strengthen and support eHealth's relationships with its customers and to help retain their business.

eHealth has confirmed that customers who use its Customer Center service are more likely to retain their coverage than those who do not. Among online unassisted applications forwarded to carriers by eHealth between October 15, 2020 and March 31, 2021, enrollments retaining Medicare Advantage coverage after 90 days increased by 27% among customers with Customer Center accounts compared to those without.

To better support sales efforts and customer needs, eHealth also recently announced the migration of its call center technology to a cloud-based contact center. This migration is designed to provide the company with robust new capabilities to train agents, support them in their interactions with customers, and monitor their performance in real time during the upcoming Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. With this upgrade, eHealth's platform is now 100% cloud-based.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.