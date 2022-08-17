eHealth Survey: For US Seniors, COVID Is a Big Influence on Social Behavior and Voting

~ 60% say COVID will be a top-three factor in November's election

Majority would favor return to strict COVID protocols this fall

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, today released results from a survey of more than 2,500 Medicare beneficiaries showing that COVID-19 continues to have a large influence on their lives.

"While younger people may be moving on, COVID remains a serious concern for Medicare beneficiaries," says eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "As COVID case and hospitalization rates fluctuate, our survey offers an important benchmark on the sentiments of a large and vulnerable segment of the population."

Key insights from eHealth's report:

COVID will be a big factor in seniors' midterm election votes : 62% say the government's handling of COVID is a top-three voting issue for them.





: 62% say the government's handling of COVID is a top-three voting issue for them. Seniors are scrutinizing government's pandemic response: 21% say their confidence in the government's response to COVID has increased in the past year; 48% say it is unchanged; 31% say it has decreased.





21% say their confidence in the government's response to COVID has increased in the past year; 48% say it is unchanged; 31% say it has decreased. Many support a return to strict measures for reducing the spread of COVID: 62% support reimposing social distancing and masking rules if case counts increase; 47% would get boosters 1-2 times each year if recommended.





62% support reimposing social distancing and masking rules if case counts increase; 47% would get boosters 1-2 times each year if recommended. COVID is still disruptive: Only 8% say their lives are back to normal, though 39% say they are less worried than a year ago.





Only 8% say their lives are back to normal, though 39% say they are less worried than a year ago. Behavioral changes may prove permanent: 73% are less likely to go on a cruise, and 52% are less likely to travel by plane, a sharp increase from May of 2021, when eHealth found 58% less likely to go on a cruise and 31% less likely to fly.

Read the full report.

eHealth's report is based on a voluntary survey of Medicare beneficiaries who purchased Medicare health insurance plans through eHealth. The survey was conducted in late July of 2022 and a total of 2,519 responses were collected.

