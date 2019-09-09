eHealth Survey Sheds Light on Consumer Sentiments on the ACA Ahead of Court Ruling on Texas v. United States

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) soon to be decided by the case of Texas v. United States, eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) has released results from a survey of ACA consumer sentiments on the law and on political proposals for future health care reform.

The survey of consumers who purchased Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage at eHealth was conducted on a voluntary basis in July 2019. A total of 801 responses were collected.

Highlights:

Two-thirds of people receiving federal subsidies say they would go uninsured without the ACA: 66% of respondents receiving government premium subsidies say they will likely go uninsured if the ACA is scrapped and their plan canceled, compared to 16% of the unsubsidized.

66% of respondents receiving government premium subsidies say they will likely go uninsured if the ACA is scrapped and their plan canceled, compared to 16% of the unsubsidized.

47% of those not receiving government premium subsidies say the cost of coverage should be lowered under the ACA, compared to 35% of those receiving government premium subsidies.

77% of respondents say coverage for pre-existing conditions should be retained if the ACA is revised or scrapped.

67% of people age 25-34 say that all Americans should have access to Medicare or Medicare-like coverage, compared to 46% of people age 55-64.

Read the full report.

