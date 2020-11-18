eHealth Technologies and SYNCRONYS Partner to Provide Image Exchange for New Mexico

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNCRONYS (formerly known as New Mexico Health Information Collaborative), New Mexico's designated Health Information Exchange (HIE), has partnered with eHealth Technologies to give care providers in its community "one-click" access to medical images for patients from across the state.

Through eHealth Connect® Image Exchange, care providers from hospitals, physician groups, laboratories, imaging centers, home health, emergency and other participating healthcare services in New Mexico can access, view, compare, collaborate, transfer and publish diagnostic quality medical images as a seamless extension of their everyday user experience.

eHealth Technologies' Image Exchange services will be integrated directly within SYNCRONYS' HIE platform. This enables all current and historical imaging studies from all participating locations across the state to be accessible by way of the SYNCRONYS Query Portal as well as other third-party applications. As a result, participating care providers will be able to provide more efficient and informed care while reducing costs and eliminating any unnecessary duplicate imaging procedures.

"We are excited to be a part of SYNCRONYS' future by improving provider access to patient information that includes diagnostic images," stated Gary Larson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, HIE Solutions at eHealth Technologies. "By partnering together, residents of the state of New Mexico will have access to the highest level of care."

eHealth Technologies, the leading provider of image-enabled HIE services, has collaborated with local, regional and state-wide HIEs across the US to include access to diagnostic quality medical images as an integral part of their patient's longitudinal records.

SYNCRONYS is New Mexico's only HIE and was established in 2009 to improve care coordination and chronic disease outcomes while reducing unnecessary costs of care for patients in the state. "Our partnership with eHealth Technologies allows SYNCRONYS to provide an optimal experience for HIE users with the ability to view and transfer medical images from the HIE interface," said Thomas East, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at SYNCRONYS. "The capability of accessing medical images at the point-of-care enhances patient care across our state and will help to eliminate duplicative procedures."

About eHealth Technologies

eHealth Technologies is the leading provider of clinical information services for aggregation of healthcare data and image-enabled Health Information Exchange (HIE). With customers across the country, eHealth Technologies works with prominent HIEs throughout the US and over half of the nation's top 100 hospitals, including 16 of the top 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospitals for 2018-2019. The company's eHealth Connect® solutions enhance patient and physician satisfaction by streamlining care transitions and assuring physicians have the right information to care for their patients. eHealth Connect® Image Exchange enables HIE subscribers access to full diagnostic quality medical records in the context of the patient record. Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com . Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About SYNCRONYS

SYNCRONYS (formerly the Lovelace Clinic Foundation d/b/a NMHIC) is a private not for profit organization formed in 1990, aimed to improve New Mexico's healthcare for all New Mexicans. SYNCRONYS is the State of New Mexico's designed Health Information Exchange (HIE). For more information visit www.SYNCRONYS.org.

