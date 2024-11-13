eHealth Wins 2024 Healthcare Marketing Impact Award from Modern Healthcare & Ad Age

Award-winning campaign features real Medicare beneficiaries saving on coverage with eHealth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (ehealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, announced today that the company's new brand identity, which is transforming how the industry markets to Medicare beneficiaries, has been selected by Modern Healthcare and Ad Age as a winner of a 2024 Silver Healthcare Marketing Impact Award for Integrated Campaign of the Year.

The Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards recognizes outstanding marketing, advertising, and communication campaigns across all media platforms. These campaigns advance the goals of healthcare organizations, promoting individual and community health.

"From the outset, consumers told us that industry advertising, which featured similar spokespeople and urgent sales pitches, was unhelpful, confusing and stressful," said Michelle Barbeau, Chief Revenue Officer for eHealth. "We realized there was an opportunity to demonstrate how eHealth could be the light at end of the tunnel as beneficiaries' remarkably transparent advisor and licensed agency because we're a free service with no obligation to enroll that compares plans from top insurers either online or with unbiased advisors, who are paid the same no matter what Medicare plan beneficiaries select. That's how 'eHealth, Your Medicare Matchmaker' was born."

A key highlight of eHealth's rebranding efforts, developed in collaboration with Shinebox, is the use of real-life beneficiaries in entirely unscripted television advertisements using eHealth's services with the company's real licensed advisors and ecommerce site to compare Medicare plans in one place and save on premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

"A year later, our bold risk to stand out from the Medicare marketing crowd has paid off, as we've doubled brand awareness and driven significant growth in calls and website traffic, and lowered acquisition costs," Barbeau said. "It is safe to say eHealth has changed the industry narrative from focusing on fear, uncertainty, and doubt to a focus on doing what's best for customers."

About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information about eHealth, visit ehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page.

Media inquiries: [email protected]

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

About Ad Age

Ad Age, a Crain family brand, is a daily must-read for an influential audience of decision makers and disruptors across the marketing and media landscape. Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting. To learn more or subscribe, visit AdAge.com

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.