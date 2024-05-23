EHI AND NBA CHINA ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR MARKETING PARTNERSHIP

- eHi Becomes the Official Car Rental Services Partner of NBA China -

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA China and Shanghai eHi Car Rental Co., Ltd., announced a multiyear marketing partnership that makes eHi the Official Car Rental Services Partner of NBA China on May 17, 2024. The partnership applies to Chinese mainland.

Through the collaboration, eHi will strengthen its connection with customers through NBA branded events and initiatives. eHi and NBA China will also collaborate on new fan engagement initiatives that drive innovation and deliver more diverse and flexible travel solutions.

"The NBA represents a standard of professional, dedicated, competitive sportsmanship that delivers captivating experiences to its audience," said eHi Chairman and CEO Ray Zhang. "As for eHi, users are front and center. From the outset we have prioritized innovation, upward mobility, and energy. We are confident that our collaboration will bring benefits to our customers and to NBA fans in China, and enhance their trust in eHi. Our goal is private, secure, and flexible travel solutions that reflect new lifestyle possibilities."

"Our marketing partnership with eHi will build on our longstanding relationship that is driven by innovation and fan engagement," said NBA China Chief Commercial Officer Wayne Chang. "We look forward to working together to find new ways to engage with fans across the country and continue to grow the game."

The marketing partnership builds on NBA China and eHi's relationship that began in 2016 when the companies collaborated on a series of initiatives.

SOURCE eHi Car Services