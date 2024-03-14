eHub Contributor Report: What's Killing Your Fulfillment Business

SANDY, Utah, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the ecommerce and fulfillment landscape continues to evolve, eHub has released a comprehensive report shedding light on the critical challenges faced by fulfillment businesses. Titled "What's Killing Your Fulfillment Business," this report is a collaborative effort of industry leaders aiming to provide insights, solutions, and strategies for success in today's market.

In the report's introduction, eHub emphasizes the importance of learning from seasoned industry experts to navigate the complexities of the fulfillment landscape effectively. Drawing on collective expertise, the report identifies common ailments plaguing fulfillment businesses and offers actionable cures to address them.

The report outlines eight key ailments and their respective cures:

Overstocking: The pitfall of keeping too much inventory, leading to tied-up capital and storage space.

Cure: Utilize technology for live visibility and agile supply chain management.



Stockouts and Forecast Demand: Inadequate stock leads to dissatisfied customers.

Cure: Develop capabilities for reliable data and leverage WMS as a source of truth for inventory.



Navigating Market Changes: Inaccurate forecasting resulting in inefficiencies and lost sales.

Cure: Establish a reactive supply chain by examining previous sales data and industry trends.



Vendor Management Insights: Insufficient understanding of carrier rate structures, negotiation inefficiencies, and undefined SLAs.

Cure: Conduct thorough research, leverage volume for better rates, and shop around for optimal deals.



Streamlining Returns: Lack of a streamlined returns process, causing increased costs and customer frustrations.

Cure: Aim to minimize return rates and provide a positive return experience through streamlined processes.



Setting Expectations Right: Failure to ensure product quality leads to returns, refunds, and damaged brand reputation.

Cure: Enforce quality control standards and utilize data to track product performance.



Leveraging All Available Data: Insufficient data hindering business operations.

Cure: Perform a data audit and implement processes or technology to obtain comprehensive data.



Taking a Customer-Centric Approach: Failing to consider and improve the customer experience.

Cure: Embrace customer feedback to meet both customer and business needs.

The report concludes by urging fulfillment businesses to implement the insights and recommendations provided to overcome challenges and achieve success in the marketplace.

