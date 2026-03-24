eHub Launches Pack, Inventory, and Orchestrate API to Power the Next Era of Carrier Orchestration

SANDY, Utah, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eHub, the category leader in Carrier Orchestration, today announced the launch of three major platform innovations: eHub Pack®, eHub Inventory®, and the eHub Orchestrate® API. Together, these releases expand eHub's platform capabilities and provide ecommerce brands and 3PLs with more intelligent, automated fulfillment operations.

eHub Pack introduces proprietary cartonization technology that determines the optimal packaging configuration for each order. Unlike traditional cartonization models, Pack factors in real-time carrier rates, packaging constraints, and shipping rules to dynamically select the most efficient package and service combination. The result is lower shipping costs, improved operational efficiency, and better margin capture across fulfillment workflows.

Alongside Pack, eHub Inventory provides centralized visibility and control over inventory across fulfillment locations. With better insight into available inventory and fulfillment nodes, operators can make smarter routing decisions and reduce unnecessary shipping costs while improving delivery performance.

The eHub Orchestrate API unlocks eHub's full suite of advanced features for developers and partners in a single, streamlined endpoint. Through this new API, eHub has delivered the most comprehensive endpoint in the industry for automating carrier selection, packaging, and fulfillment intelligence — delivering advanced cartonization, dynamic markups, and real-time multi-carrier rate shopping.

"These releases represent a significant step forward in our vision for a fully orchestrated fulfillment ecosystem," said Adam McCoy, COO and Head of Product at eHub. "Shipping operations today are incredibly complex. With Pack, Inventory, and the Orchestrate API, we're giving brands and 3PLs industry-leading tools to automate packaging decisions, optimize carrier selection, and integrate fulfillment workflows directly into their systems."

The algorithm behind eHub Pack was designed to tackle one of the most complex problems in logistics — determining how to pack and ship orders as efficiently as possible.

"Cartonization has historically been treated as a static calculation," said Thomas Leishman, Chief AI Officer at eHub. "We approached it differently by incorporating live carrier pricing, packaging variables, and shipping rules into a dynamic model. That allows the system to continuously identify the most efficient packaging and shipping strategy for every order."

These releases expand eHub's platform ecosystem — including eHub Ship®, eHub Advance®, eHub Finance®, and eHub Network® — all powered by eHub Fulfillment Intelligence®.

About eHub

eHub is the leader in Carrier Orchestration, helping ecommerce brands and 3PLs optimize shipping through automation, intelligence, and ecosystem connectivity. Through its platform of integrated logistics solutions, eHub enables businesses to reduce costs, streamline fulfillment, and unlock new value from their shipping operations.

SOURCE eHub