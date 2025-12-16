Eight Constitution Surgery Alliance Facilities Recognized Nationally as Leapfrog "Top Ambulatory Surgery Centers" for Excellence in Safety and Quality

AVON, Conn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA), a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers, is proud to announce that eight of its managed ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) have been recognized on The Leapfrog Group's prestigious "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" list for 2025. This year, just 37 ASCs nationwide were named to this highly selective list, which honors surgery centers that demonstrate exceptional safety, clinical quality, and patient satisfaction results.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent organization widely regarded as the most rigorous evaluator of healthcare safety and quality in the nation. Leapfrog assesses the safety and quality of ASCs based on national, evidence-based measures. Surgery centers named to the "Top ASC" list are recognized for exceptional clinical outcomes, adherence to best practices aimed at preventing patient harm, and high performance across patient satisfaction metrics.

CSA's eight award-winning ASCs for 2025 are:

Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center – 3rd consecutive year

The Surgery Center of Rhode Island – 3rd consecutive year

Hartford HealthCare Cheshire Surgery Center – 2nd consecutive year

Hartford HealthCare Southwest Connecticut Surgery Center – 2nd consecutive year

Hartford HealthCare Hartford Surgery Center – 2nd recognition

Hartford HealthCare Rocky Hill Surgery Center – 2nd recognition

Hartford HealthCare Constitution Surgery Center East – 1 st time winner

East Bay Surgery Center – 1st time winner

Since the inception of The Leapfrog Group's "Top ASC" designation in 2022, nine different CSA affiliated surgery centers have earned this award 17 times. Notably, Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center and The Surgery Center of Rhode Island have now achieved this distinction for three consecutive years. Hartford HealthCare's Cheshire Surgery Center and Southwest Connecticut Surgery Center have earned Leapfrog's "Top ASC" designation for two consecutive years.

"At CSA, our mission has always been rooted in clinical quality," said Kris Mineau, CSA Founder and CEO. "Receiving multiple Leapfrog Top ASC recognitions year after year affirms the dedication, skill, and teamwork that define CSA and our partnered ASCs. This is one of the most challenging awards in the industry to earn, and we are incredibly proud of our teams."

"We are proud to celebrate our eight 'Top ASC' designees for 2025, and our consecutive winners," said Nicole Vit, Chief Clinical Officer at CSA. "Our ASCs continue to meet evolving Leapfrog standards by prioritizing transparency, safety, and patient-centered care. These recognitions reflect our unwavering commitment to surgical excellence."

About Constitution Surgery Alliance

CSA is a leading operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 26 years, CSA has developed 27 surgery centers, including 15 health system joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA's surgery centers complete more than 90,000 surgical cases each year. CSA partnered surgery centers have won the prestigious Leapfrog Group "Top ASC" designation seventeen times, the most competitive award that ASCs can receive for patient safety and clinical quality. In 2025, CSA secured a strategic investment from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a leading private equity firm specializing in healthcare and technology investments. For more information about CSA and our award-winning ASCs, please visit www.CSAsurgery.com

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care, so consumers can make informed decisions and access high-value care. For more information, please visit https://www.leapfroggroup.org/

SOURCE Constitution Surgery Alliance