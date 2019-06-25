Eight Experienced Sales Leaders Join Sales Xceleration

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration Inc. provides outsourced Sales Consultants to small businesses and mid-sized corporations that want to launch or expand their sales operations to drive revenue growth.

The newest members to join our expanding team will help small to mid-size businesses develop sales processes, build strategic sales plans, assess staffing needs, provide training and spearhead overall revenue growth.

New Sales Xceleration Consultants in Louisville, KY; Costa Mesa, CA; Detroit, MI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Buffalo, NY; Greenville, SC

The following individuals join a growing group of seasoned sales leadership professionals located throughout North America. Our new Advisors will be serving the following localities:

"The strength and diverse industry backgrounds of this group is powerful. We also appreciate their energy and passion to serve and help those in their communities. We look forward to the impact they will have on businesses in their communities today and the impact their services will have on those businesses well into the future," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business. Connect with an Advisor to navigate your path to more sales by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers

Growing Your Sales

