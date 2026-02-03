Eight Illume Fertility Physicians Honored with Recognition from Castle Connolly's America's Top Doctors® for 2026

Prestigious Peer-Led Designation Acknowledges Top Doctors in Their Field of Medicine

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illume Fertility , a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area known for its award-winning medical team of expert physicians, patient-centered care, and advanced reproductive treatments enabling patients to achieve their fertility and family-building goals, has announced that eight of their board-certified reproductive endocrinologists have been honored with the prestigious Castle Connolly Top Doctor award.

Illume Fertility’s board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, recognized as Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

For more than 30 years, the renowned publishing company Castle Connolly has compiled its list of America's Top Doctors®. Every doctor included on the list is nominated by peer doctors in their specific field and assessed by a physician-led research team.

The 2026 Top Doctor designation was awarded to:

Dr. Mark Leondires

Dr. Spencer Richlin

Dr. Joshua Hurwitz

Dr. Cynthia Murdock

Dr. Shaun Williams

Dr. Ilana Ressler

Dr. Laura Meyer

Dr. Barry Witt

"At Illume, we believe that exceptional fertility care is built on both science and human connection, and it's an honor to see that approach recognized by Castle Connolly," said Dr. Mark Leondires, Founder and Medical Director at Illume Fertility and Gay Parents To Be. "After helping families welcome more than 18,000 babies since our founding in 2002, we remain deeply committed to expanding access to inclusive, patient-centered care."

Top Doctors are rigorously selected from all practicing physicians in the United States from every major specialty and represent the top 7% of all U.S. practicing physicians. Castle Connolly's research methodology is designed to identify doctors who achieve the best possible health outcomes for their patients. For a reproductive endocrinologist, that translates to successful fertility treatment cycles (IUI and IVF) resulting in pregnancies and babies. All eight Illume Fertility physicians are at the top of their field and have the most up-to-date knowledge and skills in the field of Reproductive Endocrinology, the medical specialty dedicated to fertility treatment.

For more information about Illume Fertility, visit https://www.illumefertility.com/ .

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing a best-in-class patient experience and cutting-edge treatments by award-winning physicians to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an expert team of nine highly credentialed, board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doctors award, Illume Fertility specializes in a complete range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and egg, sperm, and embryo cryopreservation. Recognized as a Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign for seven consecutive years, Illume Fertility's commitment to inclusive care includes a world-renowned egg donation and gestational surrogacy program, a dedicated team of third-party reproduction experts, and Gay Parents To Be®, an award-winning resource hub offering tailored support for LGBTQ+ family building. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic with offices in Connecticut and New York offering comprehensive holistic support services, including in-house nutrition counseling, onsite genetic counselors, fertility acupuncture, yoga for fertility, community events, as well as a network of mental health providers focused on fertility and family-building. Illume Fertility is proud of its exceptional success rates including more than 2,000 surrogacy journeys and 18,000 babies welcomed, and continues to be a leader in patient-centered care, providing compassionate, expert guidance to each prospective parent we serve.

